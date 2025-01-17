Ministry of Social Policy: in 2025 temporary disability will be reassessed, including for men of military age

During 2025, all citizens with temporary disabilities will undergo a reassessment of their health status, especially men of military age. This was stated by the First Deputy Minister of Social Policy Daria Marchak during a briefing, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Details

"By 2025, all persons with disabilities who have a temporary disability will have to be reassessed by these expert teams, especially when we are talking about men of conscription age. Therefore, the results of how many people with disabilities we will have will be based on the results of the reassessment made by the medical team, and the social side has nothing to do with it," Marchak said.

She also reminded that currently only 16% of people with disabilities in Ukraine are employed, while the international standard is at least 50%. This indicates insufficient efforts by the state to ensure a decent life for such citizens in the field of employment.

"This means that we are doing much less as a country to enable a person with disabilities to have a decent life, including in the economic sphere. And, in fact, the criticism of Ukrainian legislation is precisely this... That is why we say that ideally we want to make sure that the maximum number of people with any health limitations see no obstacles to being independent of state support," added the Deputy Minister of Social Policy.

Recall

The Ministry of Social Policy is preparing a reform of the social insurance system starting in 2026. Maximum payments will increase to UAH 40 thousand, and sick leave will be paid for up to 14 months.