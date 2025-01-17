Ministry of Social Policy: in 2025 temporary disability will be reassessed, including for men of military age

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 127721 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 116182 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 124232 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 125507 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 156697 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 108125 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 153556 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104160 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113749 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117082 views

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 106808 views
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 35438 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 115323 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 113276 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 34761 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 127722 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 156698 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 153557 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 182563 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 172004 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 113289 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 115339 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 138012 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 130058 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 147665 views
Ministry of Social Policy: in 2025 temporary disability will be reassessed, including for men of military age

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25913 views

The Ministry of Social Policy has announced a large-scale reassessment of the health status of people with temporary disabilities in 2025. Particular attention will be paid to men of military age, and it is also planned to increase the employment rate of disabled people.

During 2025, all citizens with temporary disabilities will undergo a reassessment of their health status, especially men of military age. This was stated by the First Deputy Minister of Social Policy Daria Marchak during a briefing, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Details 

"By 2025, all persons with disabilities who have a temporary disability will have to be reassessed by these expert teams, especially when we are talking about men of conscription age. Therefore, the results of how many people with disabilities we will have will be based on the results of the reassessment made by the medical team, and the social side has nothing to do with it," Marchak said.

She also reminded that currently only 16% of people with disabilities in Ukraine are employed, while the international standard is at least 50%. This indicates insufficient efforts by the state to ensure a decent life for such citizens in the field of employment.

"This means that we are doing much less as a country to enable a person with disabilities to have a decent life, including in the economic sphere. And, in fact, the criticism of Ukrainian legislation is precisely this... That is why we say that ideally we want to make sure that the maximum number of people with any health limitations see no obstacles to being independent of state support," added the Deputy Minister of Social Policy.

Recall 

The Ministry of Social Policy is preparing a reform of the social insurance system starting in 2026. Maximum payments will increase to UAH 40 thousand, and sick leave will be paid for up to 14 months.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

SocietyPolitics
ministry-of-social-policy-of-ukraineMinistry of Social Policy of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising