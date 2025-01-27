Subsidies for rent and utilities can be received simultaneously - Ministry of Social Policy
Kyiv • UNN
The Ministry of Social Policy has confirmed the possibility of simultaneously receiving subsidies for rent and utilities. The Winter Support program for IDPs will be launched in 2025.
Subsidies for rent and subsidies for utilities can be received simultaneously. This was announced by the Minister of Social Policy Oksana Zholnovych during a briefing, according to a UNN correspondent .
Details
These services are provided in parallel. If a person has an insufficient income and we provide them with a subsidy for renting a house, we also calculate the cost of utility expenses, if they are more than 15% of their income, so they can receive both payments
Recall
Starting in January 2025 , the Winter Support program will be launched for IDPswho spend more than 20% of their income on rent. The state will compensate part of the rental costs and taxes for landlords under a formal agreement.