Subsidies for rent and utilities can be received simultaneously - Ministry of Social Policy

Subsidies for rent and subsidies for utilities can be received simultaneously. This was announced by the Minister of Social Policy Oksana Zholnovych during a briefing, according to a UNN correspondent .

Details

These services are provided in parallel. If a person has an insufficient income and we provide them with a subsidy for renting a house, we also calculate the cost of utility expenses, if they are more than 15% of their income, so they can receive both payments - noted Zholnovych.

Recall

Starting in January 2025 , the Winter Support program will be launched for IDPswho spend more than 20% of their income on rent. The state will compensate part of the rental costs and taxes for landlords under a formal agreement.