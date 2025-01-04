The number of orphans in Ukraine has decreased: new data from the Ministry of Social Policy

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 80150 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 156856 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 132394 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 139661 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137248 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 177021 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111787 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 168626 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104657 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114012 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 136786 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 136203 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 70568 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 104863 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 107066 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 156856 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 177021 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 168626 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 196139 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 185230 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 136206 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 136788 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144730 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136250 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153286 views
Actual
The number of orphans in Ukraine has decreased: new data from the Ministry of Social Policy

The number of orphans in Ukraine has decreased: new data from the Ministry of Social Policy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29693 views

There are 62 thousand orphans and children deprived of parental care in Ukraine, which is 2 thousand less than in 2023. The number of foster families has increased by 160 and now exceeds 400.

There are 62 thousand orphans and children deprived of parental care in Ukraine. This was stated by the Minister of Social Policy Oksana Zholnovych in an interview with a telethon, a correspondent of UNN reports.

"When we talk about the total number of orphans and children deprived of parental care, this year (2024 - ed.) the number has even decreased. Because in 2023 we recorded about 64 thousand such children, and by 2024 we have 62 thousand children," Zholnovych said.

She noted that the ministry does not know exactly what is happening to children in the occupied territories.

"In general, we have to link this to the fact that Ukraine does not control some of the territories, so we do not know exactly what is happening to children who are currently in the occupied territories. Many families with children have gone abroad, so even if those children are removed from their families, we cannot always get this information in time," Zholnovych said.

Digital adoption: The Ministry of Social Policy will use AI to match children and potential parents30.09.24, 16:40 • 116988 views

In addition, the minister said that the number of foster families in Ukraine has increased by almost 160 and there are now more than 400 of them.

"We have increased people's interest in supporting those children who have lost their parents or are without parental care. The number of foster families has increased by almost 160, and there are now more than 400 of them in Ukraine," Zholnovych said.

She also reported that the number of foster families and large foster families in Ukraine increased in 2024. 

 "We have 65 large foster families and 250 ordinary foster families. We also purchased 57 houses for large foster families in communities in 2024. This is mainly for those families who have relocated from the combat zone," Zholnovych said.

“Ukraine for every child": what forms of family education exist and how many children need it26.11.24, 11:52 • 147608 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Society
ministry-of-social-policy-of-ukraineMinistry of Social Policy of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising