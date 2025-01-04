The number of orphans in Ukraine has decreased: new data from the Ministry of Social Policy

There are 62 thousand orphans and children deprived of parental care in Ukraine. This was stated by the Minister of Social Policy Oksana Zholnovych in an interview with a telethon, a correspondent of UNN reports.

"When we talk about the total number of orphans and children deprived of parental care, this year (2024 - ed.) the number has even decreased. Because in 2023 we recorded about 64 thousand such children, and by 2024 we have 62 thousand children," Zholnovych said.

She noted that the ministry does not know exactly what is happening to children in the occupied territories.

"In general, we have to link this to the fact that Ukraine does not control some of the territories, so we do not know exactly what is happening to children who are currently in the occupied territories. Many families with children have gone abroad, so even if those children are removed from their families, we cannot always get this information in time," Zholnovych said.

In addition, the minister said that the number of foster families in Ukraine has increased by almost 160 and there are now more than 400 of them.

"We have increased people's interest in supporting those children who have lost their parents or are without parental care. The number of foster families has increased by almost 160, and there are now more than 400 of them in Ukraine," Zholnovych said.

She also reported that the number of foster families and large foster families in Ukraine increased in 2024.

"We have 65 large foster families and 250 ordinary foster families. We also purchased 57 houses for large foster families in communities in 2024. This is mainly for those families who have relocated from the combat zone," Zholnovych said.

