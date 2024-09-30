Digital adoption: The Ministry of Social Policy will use AI to match children and potential parents

The Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine, together with the Coordination Center for the Development of Family Education and Child Care, is developing a new digital system called “Children” to simplify the adoption process through the Diia portal. The innovative approach involves the use of artificial intelligence to match children and potential adoptive parents, taking into account psycho-emotional characteristics. This was stated by Kostyantyn Koshelenko, Deputy Minister of Social Policy of Ukraine for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalization, in a commentary to a journalist of UNN.

Now you can apply and get an online adoption consultation through the Diia portal, and we are developing this as well. The Ministry of Social Policy and the Coordination Center for the Development of Family Education and Child Care are developing a new system “Children” to digitalize the entire adoption process - Koshelenko said.

According to him, AI will be involved in this process of “matching” children and potential adopters.

“We also plan to implement this program with the help of AI, which will take into account the psycho-emotional profile. I would like to note that we do not give artificial intelligence the right to make decisions, it only suggests them and simplifies the work of “targeting,” the Deputy Minister of Social Policy added.

Recall

As of August 1, 666 children have already been adopted in Ukraine, but it is difficult to find a family for children over 10 years old.