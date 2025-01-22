“Warm Winter": about five thousand more families will receive UAH 6,500 each

About 5,000 more Ukrainian families will receive the "Warm Winter" payment of UAH 6,500. This is reported by the Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine, UNN reports.

In order to enable parents from low-income families, as well as families with children from among the most vulnerable IDPs, to buy warm clothes for their children for the winter, as part of the comprehensive Winter Support package for Ukrainian families, the Ministry of Social Policy introduced a new payment called "Warm Winter" at the end of 2024 - the ministry said in a statement.

It is reported that due to power outages in December and the inability to calculate the assistance due to the need to clarify the data, some families were unable to receive the payment on time.

Therefore, the Government has decided to provide assistance to all those who are eligible for it but did not receive it in 2024 for technical reasons.

"Thus, about 5,000 more people will be able to receive financial assistance from the Warm Winter program in the amount of UAH 6,500," the Ministry of Social Policy said.

Recall

On November 26, the government adopted a resolution on financial support for low-income Ukrainian families or IDP families with children who received UAH 6,500 in one-time financial assistance for each child under 18 years of age through December 2024. Also , assistance was provided to persons with group I disabilities from among the internally displaced persons. Thanks to this initiative, more than 594 thousand Ukrainians received assistance worth UAH 3.9 billion.