“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

“Warm Winter": about five thousand more families will receive UAH 6,500 each

“Warm Winter": about five thousand more families will receive UAH 6,500 each

The Ministry of Social Policy continues to pay out the “Warm Winter” assistance for low-income families and IDPs. Due to technical reasons, about 5,000 families will receive UAH 6,500 each in early 2025.

About 5,000 more Ukrainian families will receive the "Warm Winter" payment of UAH 6,500. This is reported by the Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine, UNN reports.

In order to enable parents from low-income families, as well as families with children from among the most vulnerable IDPs, to buy warm clothes for their children for the winter, as part of the comprehensive Winter Support package for Ukrainian families, the Ministry of Social Policy introduced a new payment called "Warm Winter" at the end of 2024 

- the ministry said in a statement.

It is reported that due to power outages in December and the inability to calculate the assistance due to the need to clarify the data, some families were unable to receive the payment on time. 

Therefore, the Government has decided to provide assistance to all those who are eligible for it but did not receive it in 2024 for technical reasons.

"Thus, about 5,000 more people will be able to receive financial assistance from the Warm Winter program in the amount of UAH 6,500," the Ministry of Social Policy said.

Recall 

On November 26, the government adopted a resolution on financial support for low-income Ukrainian families or IDP families with children who received UAH 6,500 in one-time financial assistance for each child under 18 years of age through December 2024. Also , assistance was provided to persons with group I disabilities from among the internally displaced persons.  Thanks to this initiative, more than 594 thousand Ukrainians received assistance worth UAH 3.9 billion.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

SocietyEconomy
ministry-of-social-policy-of-ukraineMinistry of Social Policy of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

