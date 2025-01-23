Government is preparing a new strategy to support Ukrainian families with children: what is it about

Ministries have been instructed to develop a comprehensive strategy to support parenthood, which includes support for families with children at all stages - from pregnancy to schooling, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said, UNN reports.

"We discussed measures to provide comprehensive support to families with children at today's meeting with the Ministry of Social Policy, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Finance. We talked about initiatives at all stages of parenthood - from pregnancy to the child's education at school," Shmyhal said on Telegram.

According to him, the Ministry of Social Policy reported on the relevant support programs. "Our goal is to create all the necessary conditions for parents so that they can freely not only care for their children but also work," he emphasized.

"Following the meeting, I instructed the ministries to develop a comprehensive strategy to support fatherhood," the Prime Minister said.

