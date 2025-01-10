FAVBET paid UAH 5.7 billion in taxes to the state budget in 2024

In 2024, FAVBET paid UAH 5.7 billion in tax payments to the state budget of Ukraine, which is more than twice as much as in the previous year, UNN reports.

"Today, the gambling industry is a productive source of the state budget that contributes to the stability and recovery of the Ukrainian economy," FAVBET says.

Along with the timely fulfillment of its tax obligations, FAVBET actively supports initiatives aimed at developing the social responsibility of the gambling industry. In 2024, the company became the main patron of the project "Implementation of social services for people at risk of gambling addiction in Ukraine" implemented by the Center for Responsible Gaming in cooperation with government agencies and the public.

As a result of the project, the Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine approved the first-ever State Standard of Social Service for Social and Psychological Rehabilitation of People with Gambling Addiction, which came into force on December 20, 2024.

The new document establishes clear criteria for the diagnosis and treatment of gambling addiction, and also provides for the creation of a network of support centers based on the model of the Space of Life Center for Social and Psychological Support, which has been successfully operating since March 2023 in Kyiv.

"As a responsible business and a legal entertainment operator, in 2025, FAVBET will continue to cooperate with all stakeholders to implement the best international standards of care for the safety and well-being of players in Ukraine," the company said.

The company systematically supports the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other defense forces in the fight against Russian aggression. In 2025, the company plans to continue to help Ukrainian defenders, focusing on the most necessary things - cars, drones and electronic warfare equipment. The total amount of assistance provided by the FAVBET Group since the beginning of the full-scale invasion has already exceeded UAH 460 million.

PARTICIPATION IN GAMBLING CAN CAUSE GAMBLING ADDICTION. FOLLOW THE RULES (PRINCIPLES) OF RESPONSIBLE GAMBLING.

FAVBET BETTING COMPANY LTD. License for the organization and conduct of betting activities dated 28.12.2022, issued in accordance with the decision of the State Commission for the Regulation of Internet Activities No. 433 dated 13.12.2022 and License for the organization and conduct of casino gambling on the Internet dated 20.04.2021, issued in accordance with the decision of the State Commission for the Regulation of Internet Activities No. 137 dated 05.04.2021, as amended.