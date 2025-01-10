FAVBET paid UAH 5.7 billion in taxes to the state budget in 2024

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 137770 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 122123 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 130198 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 130915 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 165518 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109732 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 159696 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104316 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113896 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 70539 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 123840 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 122260 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 64636 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 79026 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 137770 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 165518 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 159696 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 187694 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 177050 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 122260 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 123840 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 140849 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 132647 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 150057 views
FAVBET paid UAH 5.7 billion in taxes to the state budget in 2024

Kyiv  •  UNN

 66311 views

In 2024, FAVBET doubled tax payments to the state budget of Ukraine, paying UAH 5.7 billion. The company has also become a patron of a project to combat gambling addiction and continues to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In 2024, FAVBET paid UAH 5.7 billion in tax payments to the state budget of Ukraine, which is more than twice as much as in the previous year, UNN reports.

Image

"Today, the gambling industry is a productive source of the state budget that contributes to the stability and recovery of the Ukrainian economy," FAVBET says.

Along with the timely fulfillment of its tax obligations, FAVBET actively supports initiatives aimed at developing the social responsibility of the gambling industry. In 2024, the company became the main patron of the project "Implementation of social services for people at risk of gambling addiction in Ukraine" implemented by the Center for Responsible Gaming in cooperation with government agencies and the public.

As a result of the project, the Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine approved the first-ever State Standard of Social Service for Social and Psychological Rehabilitation of People with Gambling Addiction, which came into force on December 20, 2024.

The new document establishes clear criteria for the diagnosis and treatment of gambling addiction, and also provides for the creation of a network of support centers based on the model of the Space of Life Center for Social and Psychological Support, which has been successfully operating since March 2023 in Kyiv.

"As a responsible business and a legal entertainment operator, in 2025, FAVBET will continue to cooperate with all stakeholders to implement the best international standards of care for the safety and well-being of players in Ukraine," the company said.

The company systematically supports the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other defense forces in the fight against Russian aggression. In 2025, the company plans to continue to help  Ukrainian  defenders, focusing on the most necessary things - cars, drones and electronic warfare equipment. The total amount of assistance provided by the FAVBET Group since the beginning of the full-scale invasion has already exceeded UAH 460 million.

PARTICIPATION IN GAMBLING CAN CAUSE GAMBLING ADDICTION. FOLLOW THE RULES (PRINCIPLES) OF RESPONSIBLE GAMBLING.

FAVBET BETTING COMPANY LTD. License for the organization and conduct of betting activities dated 28.12.2022, issued in accordance with the decision of the State Commission for the Regulation of Internet Activities No. 433 dated 13.12.2022 and License for the organization and conduct of casino gambling on the Internet dated 20.04.2021, issued in accordance with the decision of the State Commission for the Regulation of Internet Activities No. 137 dated 05.04.2021, as amended.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Business News
ministry-of-social-policy-of-ukraineMinistry of Social Policy of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

