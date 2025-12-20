Number of battles on the front line has significantly increased today: 50 enemy attacks have already been repelled in the Pokrovsk direction

As of 4 p.m. today, 128 battles have already taken place at the front, which is more than double the number at the same time yesterday. The Pokrovsk direction remains the hottest, where 50 enemy attacks have already been repelled today, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its summary, writes UNN.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine are holding back the offensive of the Russian occupiers. Currently, the total number of combat engagements is 128 - reported the General Staff.

As noted, today the communities of the settlements of Volfyne, Ryzhivka, Kucherivka, Novovasylivka, Kozache, Iskriskivshchyna of Sumy region; Klyusy, Mkhy, Buchky, Hremyach, Khrynivka, Yanzhulivka of Chernihiv region suffered from enemy artillery fire.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, there were five enemy attacks today. In addition, the enemy carried out 59 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, four of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, ten combat engagements took place, the enemy attacked in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Prylipka and towards Izbytske and Hryhorivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled five enemy attacks in the area of Stepova Novoselivka and towards Nova Kruhliakivka and Pishchane, another combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, today the invading army carried out five attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of the settlements of Zarichne, Serednie, Kolodiazi and towards the settlement of Korovyn Yar, three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked seven times near Dronivka, Siversk and Vyyimka, four combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders twice near the settlements of Vasyukivka and Stupochky.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, our defenders repelled 15 enemy attempts to break into our defense in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar and towards Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 52 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Nykanorivka, Shakhove, Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novoserhiivka, Dachne and towards Novopavlivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 50 attacks.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, since the beginning of the day, our defenders have stopped 11 assaults by enemy troops in the areas of the settlements of Filiia, Piddubne, Sosnivka, Verbove, Vyshneve and Zlahoda.

In the Huliaipole direction, the aggressor tried to advance 11 times on the positions of our troops in the areas of Varvarivka, Zelene and Huliaipole, two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled two enemy attacks in the Shcherbaky area. The settlement of Preobrazhenka was hit by KAB air strikes.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy made two unsuccessful attempts to approach the positions of Ukrainian units in the area of the Antonivskyi bridge.

Defense Forces hit Russian ship "Okhotnik" and Lukoil platform in the Caspian Sea