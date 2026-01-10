$42.990.00
11:45 AM
I expect Fedorov to be appointed as Ukraine's Minister of Defense next week - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 140 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects the Verkhovna Rada to support the appointment of Mykhailo Fedorov as Ukraine's Minister of Defense next week. He also noted that there is an action plan for the defense and diplomacy sectors.

I expect Fedorov to be appointed as Ukraine's Minister of Defense next week - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects the Verkhovna Rada to support Mykhailo Fedorov's candidacy for the post of Minister of Defense of Ukraine next week. The guarantor said this in his address, writes UNN.

Details

"Today, Mykhailo Fedorov reported on our defense plan – we discussed strategic issues. I expect that parliamentarians will support Mykhailo for the post of Minister of Defense of Ukraine next week," the statement says.

Zelenskyy also noted that there is an action plan for the defense sector. As well as for diplomacy.

"And it depends solely on the determination of partners which plan will be the main one for the year. The war must end. For this, Russia must be pressured. He who speaks the language of ballistics and "shaheds" will understand nothing but force. We are working for the world to act effectively," Zelenskyy added.

Recall

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk announced the receipt of resignation letters from Mykhailo Fedorov and Denys Shmyhal. Fedorov held the position of First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine - Minister of Digital Transformation, and Shmyhal - Minister of Defense.

Fedorov filed a declaration as a candidate for the post of Minister of Defense: he declared 1.3 million hryvnias in income for 202509.01.26, 20:34 • 3028 views

Olga Rozgon

