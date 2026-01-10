Occupiers shelled Donetsk region, a woman killed

$42.990.00
50.180.00
ukenru
08:55 AM • 2194 views
Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media
08:49 AM • 3842 views
UN Security Council to convene on January 12 over Russia's use of the Oreshnik missile against Ukraine
08:27 AM • 4182 views
Where are the outages long-term, and where are they emergency, and how many consumers have had their power restored: the operational situation in Ukraine's energy system
January 9, 11:09 PM • 10969 views
Oil prices rose by 2% due to unrest in Iran and escalation in Ukraine
January 9, 08:32 PM • 19397 views
US and Ukraine to sign $800 billion reconstruction deal - The Telegraph
January 9, 03:56 PM • 38809 views
Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
January 9, 02:55 PM • 34853 views
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
January 9, 02:44 PM • 34495 views
Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT
January 9, 01:30 PM • 28481 views
Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaperPhoto
Exclusive
January 9, 01:30 PM • 22514 views
Profiting from death: could data of deceased Odrex patients become a commodity?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
3m/s
81%
738mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Alfa Romeo unveiled the Giulia Luna Rossa: only 10 units and five times the downforcePhotoJanuary 10, 01:01 AM • 9120 views
Trafigura to load first vessel with Venezuelan oil next weekJanuary 10, 03:01 AM • 3774 views
Superman comic stolen from Nicolas Cage sells for record $15 million04:40 AM • 11189 views
Mexican oil arrived in Cuba despite Washington's pressure05:29 AM • 23106 views
Another attack against Ukraine: the Speaker of the Czech Parliament made another harsh statement against Kyiv07:48 AM • 6108 views
Publications
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 70090 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 97710 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 70534 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 92210 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 108043 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Andriy Sybiha
Musician
Anthony Albanese
Actual places
United States
Venezuela
Ukraine
France
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 63550 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 65715 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 86789 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 105029 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 145471 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Film
BFM TV

Occupiers shelled Donetsk region, a woman killed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

As a result of the shelling of Kramatorsk district, a woman born in 1958 was killed, and another person was wounded. A house was destroyed in the village of Zelene, and a residential building and a car caught fire in Sloviansk.

Occupiers shelled Donetsk region, a woman killed

The Russian army shelled Kramatorsk district in Donetsk region, killing a woman, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

According to rescuers, in the village of Zelene, a private residential building was destroyed by an enemy strike, and building structures caught fire. During emergency rescue operations, rescuers recovered the body of a deceased woman born in 1958 from under the rubble.

Another person was injured as a result of the shelling. Rescuers extinguished the fire.

In addition, at night, the occupiers attacked the city of Sloviansk – a residential building, an outbuilding, and a car caught fire on the territory of a private household. Rescuers promptly extinguished the fire.

Russians killed one civilian in Donetsk region yesterday - OVA04.01.26, 09:23 • 5446 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Real estate
Village
War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Sloviansk