Occupiers shelled Donetsk region, a woman killed
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the shelling of Kramatorsk district, a woman born in 1958 was killed, and another person was wounded. A house was destroyed in the village of Zelene, and a residential building and a car caught fire in Sloviansk.
The Russian army shelled Kramatorsk district in Donetsk region, killing a woman, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.
Details
According to rescuers, in the village of Zelene, a private residential building was destroyed by an enemy strike, and building structures caught fire. During emergency rescue operations, rescuers recovered the body of a deceased woman born in 1958 from under the rubble.
Another person was injured as a result of the shelling. Rescuers extinguished the fire.
In addition, at night, the occupiers attacked the city of Sloviansk – a residential building, an outbuilding, and a car caught fire on the territory of a private household. Rescuers promptly extinguished the fire.
