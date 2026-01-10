Occupiers shelled Donetsk region, a woman killed

The Russian army shelled Kramatorsk district in Donetsk region, killing a woman, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

According to rescuers, in the village of Zelene, a private residential building was destroyed by an enemy strike, and building structures caught fire. During emergency rescue operations, rescuers recovered the body of a deceased woman born in 1958 from under the rubble.

Another person was injured as a result of the shelling. Rescuers extinguished the fire.

In addition, at night, the occupiers attacked the city of Sloviansk – a residential building, an outbuilding, and a car caught fire on the territory of a private household. Rescuers promptly extinguished the fire.

Russians killed one civilian in Donetsk region yesterday - OVA