Russians killed one civilian in Donetsk region yesterday - OVA
On January 3, Russian troops killed one person in Sloviansk and wounded another in Donetsk region. The total number of victims of Russian aggression in the region reached 3865 dead and 8747 wounded.
On January 3, Russians killed 1 resident of Donetsk region. Another person was injured. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, according to UNN.
On January 3, Russians killed 1 resident of Donetsk region: in Sloviansk. Another 1 person in the region was injured during the day
According to him, the total number of victims of Russians in Donetsk region since the beginning of the full-scale invasion has reached 3865 people. Another 8747 were injured.
