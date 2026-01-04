Russians killed one civilian in Donetsk region yesterday - OVA

On January 3, Russians killed 1 resident of Donetsk region. Another person was injured. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, according to UNN.

Details

On January 3, Russians killed 1 resident of Donetsk region: in Sloviansk. Another 1 person in the region was injured during the day - Filashkin reported.

According to him, the total number of victims of Russians in Donetsk region since the beginning of the full-scale invasion has reached 3865 people. Another 8747 were injured.

Recall

In Kharkiv, the body of a young woman was recovered from under the rubble. According to preliminary data, she was identified as the mother of the deceased three-year-old boy.