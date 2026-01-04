Russians killed one civilian in Donetsk region yesterday - OVA

$42.170.00
49.550.00
ukenru
02:44 AM • 20784 views
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
January 3, 07:16 PM • 29089 views
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
January 3, 03:51 PM • 40901 views
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
January 3, 03:04 PM • 44251 views
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
January 3, 01:18 PM • 43558 views
Ukraine and partners agreed on a military document on supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine
January 2, 04:10 PM • 58143 views
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
January 2, 03:12 PM • 78836 views
Zelenskyy announced a new position for FIS head Ivashchenko in military intelligence after Budanov agreed to head the Presidential OfficePhoto
January 2, 11:39 AM • 67868 views
Zelenskyy offered Budanov to head the Presidential Office: named the tasks of the new head of the OPPhoto
January 2, 09:17 AM • 87833 views
The enemy did not attempt to go beyond Hrabovske: no assaults have been recorded in the last few days
January 2, 08:34 AM • 48384 views
Continuation of Russia's operation to disrupt peace talks: FIS warns that the Kremlin is preparing a large-scale provocation with human casualties
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−3°
1m/s
65%
745mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting over US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 3, 09:51 PM • 3978 views
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinosJanuary 3, 10:58 PM • 11594 views
Latvia will hand over another batch of confiscated cars to Ukraine, including a luxury LincolnJanuary 4, 01:07 AM • 9368 views
Democrats accuse Trump of lying about Venezuela and demand a plan for governing the country01:38 AM • 4938 views
Massive drone attack on Moscow: explosions in the Moscow region and closed airports04:24 AM • 6396 views
Publications
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 75419 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 94218 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 106121 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 242752 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 175790 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Nicolas Maduro
Marco Rubio
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Venezuela
Great Britain
Myrnohrad
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinosJanuary 3, 10:58 PM • 11678 views
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 63015 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 72698 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 70332 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 175789 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Boeing AH-64 Apache
Eurofighter Typhoon

Russians killed one civilian in Donetsk region yesterday - OVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

On January 3, Russian troops killed one person in Sloviansk and wounded another in Donetsk region. The total number of victims of Russian aggression in the region reached 3865 dead and 8747 wounded.

Russians killed one civilian in Donetsk region yesterday - OVA

On January 3, Russians killed 1 resident of Donetsk region. Another person was injured. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, according to UNN.

Details

On January 3, Russians killed 1 resident of Donetsk region: in Sloviansk. Another 1 person in the region was injured during the day

- Filashkin reported.

According to him, the total number of victims of Russians in Donetsk region since the beginning of the full-scale invasion has reached 3865 people. Another 8747 were injured.

Recall

In Kharkiv, the body of a young woman was recovered from under the rubble. According to preliminary data, she was identified as the mother of the deceased three-year-old boy.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Vadym Filashkin
Donetsk Oblast
Sloviansk
Kharkiv