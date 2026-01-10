The enemy again attacked industrial infrastructure in Odesa district: what is known

The Russian army struck industrial infrastructure in the Odesa district - an empty tank was damaged, and insulation caught fire. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, as reported by UNN.

Early in the morning on January 10, the enemy attacked industrial infrastructure in the Odesa district. As a result of the attack, an empty tank was damaged on the territory of a port enterprise, and insulation caught fire. - Kiper reported.

According to him, there have been no reports of deaths or injuries so far.

All relevant services are working at the scene. The consequences of the attack are being clarified. - the head of the OMA summarized.

