08:55 AM • 1760 views
Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media
08:49 AM • 3014 views
UN Security Council to convene on January 12 over Russia's use of the Oreshnik missile against Ukraine
08:27 AM • 3506 views
Where are the outages long-term, and where are they emergency, and how many consumers have had their power restored: the operational situation in Ukraine's energy system
January 9, 11:09 PM • 10650 views
Oil prices rose by 2% due to unrest in Iran and escalation in Ukraine
January 9, 08:32 PM • 19005 views
US and Ukraine to sign $800 billion reconstruction deal - The Telegraph
January 9, 03:56 PM • 38351 views
Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
January 9, 02:55 PM • 34677 views
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
January 9, 02:44 PM • 34375 views
Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT
January 9, 01:30 PM • 28392 views
Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaperPhoto
Exclusive
January 9, 01:30 PM • 22461 views
Profiting from death: could data of deceased Odrex patients become a commodity?
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
The enemy again attacked industrial infrastructure in Odesa district: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 96 views

As a result of the strike on industrial infrastructure in Odesa district, an empty tank was damaged and insulation caught fire. No information about dead or injured has been reported.

The enemy again attacked industrial infrastructure in Odesa district: what is known

The Russian army struck industrial infrastructure in the Odesa district - an empty tank was damaged, and insulation caught fire. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, as reported by UNN.

Early in the morning on January 10, the enemy attacked industrial infrastructure in the Odesa district. As a result of the attack, an empty tank was damaged on the territory of a port enterprise, and insulation caught fire.

- Kiper reported.

According to him, there have been no reports of deaths or injuries so far.

The enemy again attacked Odesa region's port infrastructure, damaging an oil tank - Odesa Regional Military Administration08.01.26, 20:17 • 4226 views

All relevant services are working at the scene. The consequences of the attack are being clarified.

- the head of the OMA summarized.

Russia attacked two civilian vessels in the Black Sea, killing a Syrian crew member09.01.26, 17:43 • 3850 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineUNN-Odesa
War in Ukraine
Oleh Kiper
Odesa