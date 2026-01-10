68 battles recorded on the front, the fiercest clashes in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, as of 4:00 PM, 68 battles have already taken place at the front. The largest number of clashes occurred in the Pokrovsk direction of the front. This was reported by the General Staff, writes UNN.

Today, communities of settlements, including Ryzhivka, Iskriskivshchyna, Rohizne, Volfyne of Sumy Oblast; Karpovychi of Chernihiv Oblast, suffered from enemy artillery and mortar fire. - the message says.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, two combat engagements took place. The enemy launched two air strikes, dropped five guided aerial bombs, and carried out 61 shellings, including seven from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the Defense Forces repelled five enemy attacks in the area of Vovchansk and towards the settlements of Hrafske, Vilcha.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy is trying to advance towards Kupiansk, Petropavlivka, Kurylivka, Pishchane – three attacks were repelled by our defenders, and three combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out three attacks on Ukrainian positions in the area of the settlements of Drobycheve, Serednie, Novoselevka, and combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Russians tried to advance on the positions of our troops in the Drohivka area twice.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy tried to break into our defense nine times near Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Rusyniv Yar, and towards Sofiivka, Torske.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 23 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Zatyishok, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and towards Novopavlivka, Novooleksandrivka, Bilytske, and Filiia. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 22 attacks.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled six assault actions of enemy troops. The enemy is trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Zlahoda, Rybne, Solodke, and towards Oleksiivka, two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, 11 combat engagements took place in the areas of the settlements of Huliaipole, Varvarivka, Zelene, and towards Dobropillia, Olenokostiantynivka, Sviatopetrivka. Two combat engagements are currently ongoing. The settlements of Novoukrainka, Shevchenko were subjected to KAB air strikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, no enemy offensive actions have been recorded at this time.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, there was one unsuccessful attempt by the Russians to improve their position.

