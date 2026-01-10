68 battles recorded on the front, the fiercest clashes in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

$42.990.00
50.180.00
11:45 AM
Forecasters give three-day weather forecast: will frosts in Ukraine subside?
08:55 AM
Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media
08:49 AM
UN Security Council to convene on January 12 over Russia's use of the Oreshnik missile against Ukraine
January 10, 08:27 AM
Where are the outages long-term, and where are they emergency, and how many consumers have had their power restored: the operational situation in Ukraine's energy system
January 9, 11:09 PM
Oil prices rose by 2% due to unrest in Iran and escalation in Ukraine
January 9, 08:32 PM
US and Ukraine to sign $800 billion reconstruction deal - The Telegraph
January 9, 03:56 PM
Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
January 9, 02:55 PM
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
January 9, 02:44 PM
Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT
January 9, 01:30 PM
Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaperPhoto
Tags
Authors
Superman comic stolen from Nicolas Cage sells for record $15 million
January 10, 04:40 AM
Mexican oil arrived in Cuba despite Washington's pressure
January 10, 05:29 AM
Mass protests expected in US over killing of woman by ICE agents
January 10, 06:32 AM
Another attack against Ukraine: the Speaker of the Czech Parliament made another harsh statement against Kyiv
January 10, 07:48 AM
Kyiv and Kyiv region return to stabilization schedules: specialists managed to stabilize the electricity supply situation
10:56 AM
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variation
January 8, 06:39 PM
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war elections
January 8, 05:08 PM
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinic
January 8, 03:30 PM
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives do
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 96725 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connected
January 7, 12:23 PM
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyrylo Budanov
J. D. Vance
Ali Khamenei
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Venezuela
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancy
01:08 PM
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in Diia
January 8, 08:37 AM
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNN
January 7, 02:22 PM
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' reboot
January 6, 12:31 PM
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the US
January 5, 09:31 PM
Technology
Heating
Social network
BFM TV
Shahed-136

68 battles recorded on the front, the fiercest clashes in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20 views

As of 4:00 PM, 68 battles have taken place on the front, most of them in the Pokrovsk direction. The General Staff reported 23 attempts by the occupiers to advance in the Pokrovsk direction, 22 of which were repelled.

68 battles recorded on the front, the fiercest clashes in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, as of 4:00 PM, 68 battles have already taken place at the front. The largest number of clashes occurred in the Pokrovsk direction of the front. This was reported by the General Staff, writes UNN.

Today, communities of settlements, including Ryzhivka, Iskriskivshchyna, Rohizne, Volfyne of Sumy Oblast; Karpovychi of Chernihiv Oblast, suffered from enemy artillery and mortar fire.

- the message says.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, two combat engagements took place. The enemy launched two air strikes, dropped five guided aerial bombs, and carried out 61 shellings, including seven from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the Defense Forces repelled five enemy attacks in the area of Vovchansk and towards the settlements of Hrafske, Vilcha.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy is trying to advance towards Kupiansk, Petropavlivka, Kurylivka, Pishchane – three attacks were repelled by our defenders, and three combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out three attacks on Ukrainian positions in the area of the settlements of Drobycheve, Serednie, Novoselevka, and combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Russians tried to advance on the positions of our troops in the Drohivka area twice.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

The enemy again attacked industrial infrastructure in Odesa district: what is known
10.01.26, 11:43

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy tried to break into our defense nine times near Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Rusyniv Yar, and towards Sofiivka, Torske.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 23 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Zatyishok, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and towards Novopavlivka, Novooleksandrivka, Bilytske, and Filiia. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 22 attacks.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled six assault actions of enemy troops. The enemy is trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Zlahoda, Rybne, Solodke, and towards Oleksiivka, two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, 11 combat engagements took place in the areas of the settlements of Huliaipole, Varvarivka, Zelene, and towards Dobropillia, Olenokostiantynivka, Sviatopetrivka. Two combat engagements are currently ongoing. The settlements of Novoukrainka, Shevchenko were subjected to KAB air strikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, no enemy offensive actions have been recorded at this time.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, there was one unsuccessful attempt by the Russians to improve their position.

General Staff confirms strike on oil depot in Russia's Volgograd region and a number of targets in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine
10.01.26, 15:16

Olga Rozgon

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
Sloviansk
Sumy Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Gulyaypole
Ukraine
Kramatorsk
Kupiansk