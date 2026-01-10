The OP named Denys Maslov as a candidate for the post of Minister of Justice

The Office of the President has named Denys Maslov, a People's Deputy from the "Servant of the People" party, as a candidate for the post of Minister of Justice. Iryna Mudra, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office, wrote about this on Facebook, UNN reports.

Denys Maslov is a candidate for the position of Minister of Justice. If the Verkhovna Rada supports his candidacy, he will head the Ministry. I wish him success in this responsible work. I am confident that under his leadership, the Ministry of Justice will transform from a procedural administrator into a body that truly shapes legal policy in the state and is the main advocate of the state. - Mudra wrote.

At the same time, as Mudra noted, she remains working in the Office of the President as Deputy Head of the Presidential Office.

She emphasized that she focuses on coordinating issues in the field of justice and law in Ukraine, as well as on forming and implementing Ukraine's international policy in terms of ensuring justice and bringing the Russian Federation to justice for armed aggression. According to her, these are areas where consistency, partners' trust, and results are important, not changing nameplates on doors.

