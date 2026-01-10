$42.990.00
Forecasters give three-day weather forecast: will frosts in Ukraine subside?
January 10, 08:55 AM • 17481 views
Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media
January 10, 08:49 AM • 19397 views
UN Security Council to convene on January 12 over Russia's use of the Oreshnik missile against Ukraine
January 10, 08:27 AM • 18313 views
Where are the outages long-term, and where are they emergency, and how many consumers have had their power restored: the operational situation in Ukraine's energy system
January 9, 11:09 PM • 19846 views
Oil prices rose by 2% due to unrest in Iran and escalation in Ukraine
January 9, 08:32 PM • 27915 views
US and Ukraine to sign $800 billion reconstruction deal - The Telegraph
January 9, 03:56 PM • 49588 views
Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
January 9, 02:55 PM • 37731 views
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
January 9, 02:44 PM • 36954 views
Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT
January 9, 01:30 PM • 30131 views
Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaper
The OP named Denys Maslov as a candidate for the post of Minister of Justice

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

The President's Office named Denys Maslov as a candidate for the post of Minister of Justice. Iryna Mudra will remain working in the OP, focusing on coordinating justice and legal issues.

The OP named Denys Maslov as a candidate for the post of Minister of Justice

The Office of the President has named Denys Maslov, a People's Deputy from the "Servant of the People" party, as a candidate for the post of Minister of Justice. Iryna Mudra, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office, wrote about this on Facebook, UNN reports.

Denys Maslov is a candidate for the position of Minister of Justice. If the Verkhovna Rada supports his candidacy, he will head the Ministry. I wish him success in this responsible work. I am confident that under his leadership, the Ministry of Justice will transform from a procedural administrator into a body that truly shapes legal policy in the state and is the main advocate of the state.

- Mudra wrote.

At the same time, as Mudra noted, she remains working in the Office of the President as Deputy Head of the Presidential Office.

She emphasized that she focuses on coordinating issues in the field of justice and law in Ukraine, as well as on forming and implementing Ukraine's international policy in terms of ensuring justice and bringing the Russian Federation to justice for armed aggression. According to her, these are areas where consistency, partners' trust, and results are important, not changing nameplates on doors.

I expect Fedorov to be appointed as Ukraine's Minister of Defense next week - Zelenskyy10.01.26, 18:46 • 566 views

Olga Rozgon

Politics
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Iryna Mudra
Ministry of Justice of Ukraine
Servant of the People
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine