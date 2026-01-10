In Kyiv, heating supply to 4,000 buildings has begun - Kuleba

In Kyiv, the restoration of heat supply continues after yesterday's massive attack. In particular, yesterday and last night, the supply of coolant began in approximately 4,000 residential buildings in the capital. Heat will appear in the apartments later, but the coolant is gradually being supplied to the system. This was reported by the Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine - Minister for Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba, as reported by UNN.

In Kyiv, the phased restoration of heat supply continues after yesterday's massive attack. The titanic work of all services - yesterday and last night, the supply of coolant began in approximately 4,000 residential buildings in the capital. I remind you that yesterday about 6,000 buildings were left without heating. - Kuleba wrote.

He noted that planned restoration work is being carried out in the capital, and management companies are restarting buildings, which takes time.

Heat will appear directly in the apartments later, but the coolant is gradually being supplied to the system. Centralized heat supply to hospitals, schools, and other social facilities has been partially restored. Emergency and repair crews are working continuously. The work is difficult, but progress is being made - the system is gradually returning to normal operation. We expect the start of coolant supply to all buildings. - added the minister.

In Kyiv, due to damage to critical infrastructure caused by the Russian attack, a significant part of residential buildings and other structures were left without supply, and "water was promptly drained from the building systems in these buildings," but this is a standard technical measure at sub-zero temperatures and does not mean a prolonged absence of heat.