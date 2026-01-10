$42.990.00
50.180.00
08:55 AM • 2182 views
Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media
08:49 AM • 3806 views
UN Security Council to convene on January 12 over Russia's use of the Oreshnik missile against Ukraine
08:27 AM • 4152 views
Where are the outages long-term, and where are they emergency, and how many consumers have had their power restored: the operational situation in Ukraine's energy system
January 9, 11:09 PM • 10955 views
Oil prices rose by 2% due to unrest in Iran and escalation in Ukraine
January 9, 08:32 PM • 19382 views
US and Ukraine to sign $800 billion reconstruction deal - The Telegraph
January 9, 03:56 PM • 38791 views
Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
January 9, 02:55 PM • 34846 views
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
January 9, 02:44 PM • 34491 views
Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT
January 9, 01:30 PM • 28477 views
Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaperPhoto
Exclusive
January 9, 01:30 PM • 22512 views
Profiting from death: could data of deceased Odrex patients become a commodity?
In Kyiv, heating supply to 4,000 buildings has begun - Kuleba

Kyiv • UNN

 • 174 views

In Kyiv, heating supply is being restored after a massive attack. Heat is being supplied to almost 4,000 residential buildings, and planned restoration work is ongoing.

In Kyiv, heating supply to 4,000 buildings has begun - Kuleba

In Kyiv, the restoration of heat supply continues after yesterday's massive attack. In particular, yesterday and last night, the supply of coolant began in approximately 4,000 residential buildings in the capital. Heat will appear in the apartments later, but the coolant is gradually being supplied to the system. This was reported by the Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine - Minister for Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba, as reported by UNN.

In Kyiv, the phased restoration of heat supply continues after yesterday's massive attack. The titanic work of all services - yesterday and last night, the supply of coolant began in approximately 4,000 residential buildings in the capital. I remind you that yesterday about 6,000 buildings were left without heating.

- Kuleba wrote.

He noted that planned restoration work is being carried out in the capital, and management companies are restarting buildings, which takes time.

Heat will appear directly in the apartments later, but the coolant is gradually being supplied to the system. Centralized heat supply to hospitals, schools, and other social facilities has been partially restored. Emergency and repair crews are working continuously. The work is difficult, but progress is being made - the system is gradually returning to normal operation. We expect the start of coolant supply to all buildings.

- added the minister.

Recall

In Kyiv, due to damage to critical infrastructure caused by the Russian attack, a significant part of residential buildings and other structures were left without supply, and "water was promptly drained from the building systems in these buildings," but this is a standard technical measure at sub-zero temperatures and does not mean a prolonged absence of heat.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

