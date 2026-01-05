Bloody raid in northern Nigeria: at least 30 dead and mass abductions

$42.170.00
January 4, 03:52 PM • 14242 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM • 24409 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 46894 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
January 4, 09:34 AM • 32989 views
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
January 4, 02:44 AM • 45296 views
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
January 3, 07:16 PM • 53523 views
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
January 3, 03:51 PM • 58965 views
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
January 3, 03:04 PM • 56008 views
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
January 3, 01:18 PM • 51235 views
Ukraine and partners agreed on a military document on supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine
January 2, 04:10 PM • 66507 views
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
Popular news
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 13647 views
In 2026, a cascade of double solar eclipses will begin: when and where to see them in three yearsPhotoJanuary 4, 03:20 PM • 6294 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 11420 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 12711 views
Russia reports that the "Energiya" plant caught fire in Yelets after a drone attackVideoJanuary 4, 06:50 PM • 7830 views
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 95932 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 114585 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 123899 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 08:23 PM • 259877 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 195840 views
UNN Lite
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 12766 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 11470 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 13702 views
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinosJanuary 3, 10:58 PM • 23921 views
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 71128 views
The Hill

Bloody raid in northern Nigeria: at least 30 dead and mass abductions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

Armed militants attacked the village of Kasuwan-Daji in Niger State, killing at least 30 people and abducting a group of others. The President of Nigeria condemned the attack, instructing special services to track down the terrorists.

Bloody raid in northern Nigeria: at least 30 dead and mass abductions

On the night of Sunday, January 5, armed militants attacked the village of Kasuwan-Daji in Niger State. According to the police, at least 30 people were killed, but local residents and clergy report more than 40 victims, including children. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

Armed men broke into the settlement on Saturday evening, opening fire on residents and setting fire to the local market and residential buildings. The attack lasted about three hours. According to eyewitnesses, the militants kidnapped a group of people and took them away in an unknown direction. Survivors are currently afraid to return to the village to collect the bodies of the dead due to the lack of promised security.

Government reaction

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu officially condemned the attack and instructed the special services to track down the terrorists and free the hostages.

These terrorists have tested the resolve of our country and its people. They must bear full responsibility for their criminal actions.

- said the head of state.

Despite police statements about sending reinforcements to the Borgu area, as of Sunday, local residents confirm the absence of security forces in the incident zone. The region continues to suffer from chronic violence and attacks by gangs specializing in kidnappings for ransom.

Boat capsizes in Nigeria: 25 dead, search for missing ongoing05.01.26, 00:20 • 900 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Village
Skirmishes
Nigeria