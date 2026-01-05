Bloody raid in northern Nigeria: at least 30 dead and mass abductions

On the night of Sunday, January 5, armed militants attacked the village of Kasuwan-Daji in Niger State. According to the police, at least 30 people were killed, but local residents and clergy report more than 40 victims, including children. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

Armed men broke into the settlement on Saturday evening, opening fire on residents and setting fire to the local market and residential buildings. The attack lasted about three hours. According to eyewitnesses, the militants kidnapped a group of people and took them away in an unknown direction. Survivors are currently afraid to return to the village to collect the bodies of the dead due to the lack of promised security.

Government reaction

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu officially condemned the attack and instructed the special services to track down the terrorists and free the hostages.

These terrorists have tested the resolve of our country and its people. They must bear full responsibility for their criminal actions. - said the head of state.

Despite police statements about sending reinforcements to the Borgu area, as of Sunday, local residents confirm the absence of security forces in the incident zone. The region continues to suffer from chronic violence and attacks by gangs specializing in kidnappings for ransom.

