Boat capsizes in Nigeria: 25 dead, search for missing ongoing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 146 views

At least 25 people have died after a passenger boat capsized on the Yobe River in Nigeria. Of the 52 passengers, 13 have been rescued and 14 are missing.

Boat capsizes in Nigeria: 25 dead, search for missing ongoing
Photo: AP

25 people died as a result of a passenger boat accident on the Yobe River in Yobe State, northern Nigeria. The tragedy occurred near the city of Garbi when the vessel, carrying 52 passengers, capsized mid-route. This was reported by Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Yobe State Emergency Management Agency, 13 people were rescued and are currently receiving medical assistance. The fate of 14 more passengers remains unknown. Security services, professional rescuers, and local volunteers are involved in search and rescue operations.

Boat with dead migrants found off the coast of Greece: details07.12.25, 08:15 • 10924 views

Among the passengers were local residents returning from the market, as well as farmers and fishermen. The exact causes of the incident are currently being established.

Water safety problem in the region

Water transport accidents in Nigeria are a common occurrence due to worn-out vessels, lack of rescue equipment, and neglect of safety rules. In many remote areas of the country, boats remain the only accessible means of transportation due to the critical state of road infrastructure.

This is not the first mass water tragedy in the country: just last September, 30 people died in a similar incident, and in July, another 25 passengers. 

Tragedy off the coast of Gambia: dozens of migrants missing after boat capsizes03.01.26, 23:39 • 3762 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Village
Associated Press
charity
Nigeria