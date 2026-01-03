$42.170.00
Airbus A320 series

Tragedy off the coast of Gambia: dozens of migrants missing after boat capsizes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34 views

A vessel carrying over 200 migrants capsized off the coast of Gambia, with at least 102 people rescued and dozens still unaccounted for. Gambian President Adama Barrow confirmed seven deaths and promised an investigation.

Tragedy off the coast of Gambia: dozens of migrants missing after boat capsizes

A large-scale search and rescue operation is underway off the coast of Gambia after a vessel carrying over 200 migrants capsized on New Year's Eve. According to official data, at least 102 people have been rescued, but the fate of dozens remains unknown. This is reported by the Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

The boat, which was heading to Europe, crashed in the North Bank area near the village of Jinak. As reported by Gambian President Adama Barrow on state television, the deaths of seven people have currently been confirmed, and their bodies have already been recovered from the water. The vessel was later found aground.

Boat sinks off Komodo Island: four Spaniards missing27.12.25, 14:04 • 4464 views

Local fishermen and volunteers have joined the rescue services. The National Emergency Response Plan has been activated in the country. Some of the rescued are currently under medical supervision in critical condition.

Deadly route and government response

The Atlantic route, connecting West Africa with the Canary Islands, is considered one of the most dangerous in the world. In 2024 alone, over 10,000 people died while attempting to reach Spain via this route.

This incident is a painful reminder of the dangerous nature of illegal migration. No dream is worth a lost life" 

– stated Adama Barrow.

The President promised to conduct a full investigation into the tragedy and strengthen measures to prevent illegal human trafficking, emphasizing the need to create safe opportunities for young people within the country.

Over 3,000 migrants have died this year trying to reach the Spanish coast30.12.25, 07:02 • 11729 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
New Year
Village
Associated Press
charity
The Gambia
Canary Islands
Spain
Europe