Zohran Mamdani was sworn in as New York's first Muslim mayor, using the Quran for the ceremony for the first time

On January 1, 34-year-old Democrat Zohran Mamdani officially assumed the office of Mayor of New York City. The midnight ceremony took place at a closed subway station under City Hall, marking the beginning of a series of historic changes for the metropolis. Mamdani became the first Muslim to hold this position. This is reported by AP, according to UNN.

Details

To take the oath, the newly elected mayor used the sacred text of Islam – the Quran – for the first time in the city's history. This decision underscored the religious and cultural diversity of the most populous city in the United States. Although the law does not require the use of religious texts for the oath, most of Mamdani's predecessors traditionally chose the Bible.

Symbolism and history of the chosen manuscripts

Two copies of the Quran were used during the ceremony: Mamdani's grandfather's family heirloom and a pocket edition from the late 18th or early 19th century. The latter manuscript is part of the collection of the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture at the New York Public Library.

This historic Quran has a modest design with a dark red binding and simple script, indicating its purpose for daily use by ordinary people. Library curator Hiba Abid noted that the manuscript dates back to the Ottoman Empire and symbolizes the accessibility of faith, which is central to the city's identity. The manuscript was once acquired by historian Arturo Schomburg, who documented the connection between Islam and African cultures.

Political context and public reaction

Throughout his election campaign, Mamdani, who was born in Uganda to South Asian parents, openly spoke about his faith, despite a surge in Islamophobic rhetoric. The rapid rise of the socialist politician drew criticism from some conservative figures at the national level. In particular, Senator Tommy Tuberville called the inauguration a threat, which drew condemnation from human rights organizations.

I will not change who I am, how I eat, or the faith I proudly call my own. I will no longer seek myself in the shadows. I will find myself in the light – Mamdani said during one of his speeches.

The new mayor named addressing housing affordability in New York as the top priority of his administration, relying on the support of voters, many of whom were participating in an election for the first time.

