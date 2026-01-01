Zohran Mamdani was sworn in as New York's first Muslim mayor, using the Quran for the ceremony for the first time

$42.350.03
49.790.06
ukenru
01:04 PM • 20973 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
11:27 AM • 23436 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
January 1, 10:32 AM • 23304 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
January 1, 10:10 AM • 22667 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 107983 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 112923 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 42185 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM • 39561 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM • 34718 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM • 27983 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−12°
0m/s
84%
745mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump voiced a New Year's wish for peace during a party at Mar-a-LagoVideoJanuary 1, 07:47 AM • 24912 views
Chinese scientists experimentally confirmed Niels Bohr's correctness in his debate with EinsteinJanuary 1, 08:01 AM • 81129 views
Due to Russian attacks, power outages in Volyn, Odesa, and Chernihiv regions, schedules continue - Ministry of EnergyJanuary 1, 08:05 AM • 22556 views
In Volyn, fires at critical infrastructure facilities were extinguished after a Russian attack: consequences shownPhotoVideoJanuary 1, 08:12 AM • 19769 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferral11:39 AM • 20240 views
Publications
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferral11:39 AM • 20393 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 107997 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 65709 views
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 97324 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of OdrexDecember 30, 10:14 AM • 94623 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Hakan Fidan
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Estonia
Finland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideo12:15 PM • 13479 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 26442 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 27828 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 65709 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years togetherDecember 31, 03:46 PM • 27702 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
TikTok
YouTube

Zohran Mamdani was sworn in as New York's first Muslim mayor, using the Quran for the ceremony for the first time

Kyiv • UNN

 • 146 views

Mamdani became New York's first Muslim mayor, taking the oath of office on January 1. He used the Quran for the ceremony, a first in the city's history.

Zohran Mamdani was sworn in as New York's first Muslim mayor, using the Quran for the ceremony for the first time
Photo: AP

On January 1, 34-year-old Democrat Zohran Mamdani officially assumed the office of Mayor of New York City. The midnight ceremony took place at a closed subway station under City Hall, marking the beginning of a series of historic changes for the metropolis. Mamdani became the first Muslim to hold this position. This is reported by AP, according to UNN.

Details

To take the oath, the newly elected mayor used the sacred text of Islam – the Quran – for the first time in the city's history. This decision underscored the religious and cultural diversity of the most populous city in the United States. Although the law does not require the use of religious texts for the oath, most of Mamdani's predecessors traditionally chose the Bible.

Symbolism and history of the chosen manuscripts

Two copies of the Quran were used during the ceremony: Mamdani's grandfather's family heirloom and a pocket edition from the late 18th or early 19th century. The latter manuscript is part of the collection of the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture at the New York Public Library.

This historic Quran has a modest design with a dark red binding and simple script, indicating its purpose for daily use by ordinary people. Library curator Hiba Abid noted that the manuscript dates back to the Ottoman Empire and symbolizes the accessibility of faith, which is central to the city's identity. The manuscript was once acquired by historian Arturo Schomburg, who documented the connection between Islam and African cultures.

Political context and public reaction

Throughout his election campaign, Mamdani, who was born in Uganda to South Asian parents, openly spoke about his faith, despite a surge in Islamophobic rhetoric. The rapid rise of the socialist politician drew criticism from some conservative figures at the national level. In particular, Senator Tommy Tuberville called the inauguration a threat, which drew condemnation from human rights organizations.

I will not change who I am, how I eat, or the faith I proudly call my own. I will no longer seek myself in the shadows. I will find myself in the light 

– Mamdani said during one of his speeches.

The new mayor named addressing housing affordability in New York as the top priority of his administration, relying on the support of voters, many of whom were participating in an election for the first time.

New York in the grip of frosts and ice: fluctuating temperatures break 80-year record05.12.25, 18:49 • 10797 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Real estate
New Year
US Elections
Uganda
Associated Press
New York City
United States