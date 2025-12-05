New York in the grip of frosts and ice: fluctuating temperatures break 80-year record

$42.180.02
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated with
02:41 PM • 8396 views
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guards
11:17 AM • 24221 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
December 5, 08:37 AM • 22136 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
December 5, 07:29 AM • 27643 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
December 4, 08:25 PM • 40121 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
December 4, 07:56 PM • 47377 views
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - Zelenskyy
December 4, 04:56 PM • 40405 views
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 70333 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the "conveyor belt of tragedies"
December 4, 12:31 PM • 35334 views
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Popular news
Occupiers shot Ukrainian prisoner in Svyato-Pokrovske in Donbas - DeepStatePhotoDecember 5, 08:25 AM • 12457 views
Six regions switched to emergency power outages - UkrenergoDecember 5, 08:47 AM • 22518 views
US urged Europeans to oppose EU plan for loan using Russian assets for Ukraine - BloombergDecember 5, 10:02 AM • 6258 views
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitions11:30 AM • 20370 views
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBO12:40 PM • 9580 views
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitions11:30 AM • 20492 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?11:17 AM • 24226 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen nextDecember 5, 06:30 AM • 37074 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 70334 views
"Black Friday" for Pyshnyi and ICU: political scientist on how Yermak's resignation destroyed their immunityDecember 4, 12:21 PM • 53961 views
UNN Lite
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBO12:40 PM • 9774 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 22378 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 25654 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 39535 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 39492 views
New York in the grip of frosts and ice: fluctuating temperatures break 80-year record

Kyiv • UNN

 • 702 views

The icy air that came to the US from Canada caused a sharp drop in temperature in the northeastern US, setting a new temperature record in New York. The minimum temperature dropped below 1 degree Celsius, breaking the 1942 record.

New York in the grip of frosts and ice: fluctuating temperatures break 80-year record

A wave of icy air from Canada has caused a sharp drop in temperatures in the northeastern United States, setting a new temperature record in the New York metropolitan area that had stood for almost 80 years. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

In the New York metropolitan area, the minimum temperature dropped below 1 degree Celsius. According to the National Weather Service, this broke the record set on December 5, 1942, at LaGuardia Airport, and also tied the daily record set at John F. Kennedy International Airport in 1966.

Ukraine under the influence of an anticyclone: a meteorologist announced the weather forecast from December 3 to 1003.12.25, 12:24 • 4238 views

The cold front created difficult conditions not only in New York (where snow and freezing rain are likely at night), but also in Washington, D.C.

National Weather Service meteorologist Eric Taylor said Washington could see more than an inch of snow. After sunset, temperatures there will drop to near -7, causing snow to freeze on the roads.

Anything that's lifted and untreated will remain slippery 

– Taylor said, adding that visibility would also be affected by patches of freezing fog.

After a slight warming over the weekend, New York is forecast to experience another cold snap on Sunday evening.

Northeastern US hit by first major snowstorm of the season02.12.25, 22:00 • 9043 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldWeather and environment
Hurricane in the USA
Frosts in Ukraine
Ukrhydrometcenter
Bloomberg L.P.
Washington, D.C.
New York City
Canada
United States