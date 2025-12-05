New York in the grip of frosts and ice: fluctuating temperatures break 80-year record

A wave of icy air from Canada has caused a sharp drop in temperatures in the northeastern United States, setting a new temperature record in the New York metropolitan area that had stood for almost 80 years. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

In the New York metropolitan area, the minimum temperature dropped below 1 degree Celsius. According to the National Weather Service, this broke the record set on December 5, 1942, at LaGuardia Airport, and also tied the daily record set at John F. Kennedy International Airport in 1966.

The cold front created difficult conditions not only in New York (where snow and freezing rain are likely at night), but also in Washington, D.C.

National Weather Service meteorologist Eric Taylor said Washington could see more than an inch of snow. After sunset, temperatures there will drop to near -7, causing snow to freeze on the roads.

Anything that's lifted and untreated will remain slippery – Taylor said, adding that visibility would also be affected by patches of freezing fog.

After a slight warming over the weekend, New York is forecast to experience another cold snap on Sunday evening.

