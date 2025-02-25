ukenru
Actual
Monument to Peter the Great dismantled in Poltava

Monument to Peter the Great dismantled in Poltava

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22406 views

The monument to Russian Emperor Peter the Great was dismantled from the public space of Poltava by the decision of the Ministry of Culture. This is part of the state policy of decolonization and getting rid of imperial markers.

A monument to Russian Emperor Peter the Great was dismantled in Poltava. This was reported by the acting mayor of Poltava, Kateryna Yamshchykova, UNN reports.

Poltava is a Ukrainian city! Poltava honors its history! According to the decision of the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine, the monument to Peter the Great was removed from the public space of our city. This step is an important part of the state policy of decolonization. The decision was made in accordance with the current legislation and in compliance with all necessary procedures 

- Yamshchikova wrote on Telegram.

She emphasized that this is not an act of vandalism, but a conscious and responsible action of the community that gets rid of Russian imperial markers.

Despite the different opinions and discussions, we are united by one thing: Poltava is a city with a rich Ukrainian history, where imperial myths have no place! Our future belongs to Ukrainian heroes and European figures! And only we are responsible for the space of our country, free from imposed imperial symbols! 

- Yamshchikova noted.

Decommunization in Poltava region: almost 400 place names renamed in the region22.07.24, 22:05 • 97698 views

Addendum

Last year, in Izmail, Odesa region , a monument to Russian General Sergei Tuchkov was demolished.

The monument to Tuchkov is the second monument in Izmail to be dismantled in accordance with the law on decommunization and decolonization. The first was a monument to Russian military leader Alexander Suvorov, which was demolished in December 2022.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Society
ukraineUkraine
poltavaPoltava
odesaOdesa

