Lviv hosted State Emergency Service and Ministry of Internal Affairs exercises with NATO support

In Lviv, command and staff exercises of the State Emergency Service and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, supported by NATO, were held, dedicated to responding to chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear incidents. The event became another stage in deepening cooperation in the field of civil protection between Ukraine and the Alliance. This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

The exercises were attended by representatives of civil, military, and medical services from all over Ukraine, as well as experts from the Defense Advisory Support Section of the NATO Representation.

The goal was to practice coordination of actions during large-scale emergencies, including accidents at industrial facilities and man-made disasters.

NATO representatives shared practices for responding to CBRN threats (chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear) and provided recommendations for improving crisis management systems.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the exercises contributed to harmonizing the operating standards of Ukrainian rescuers with the Alliance's procedures, particularly in the areas of operational planning, medical evacuation, and communication between services.

NATO stands with Ukraine in building the skills, structures, and coordination needed to respond quickly and effectively to complex emergencies. – emphasized the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Occupiers attacked a fire truck in Kherson after artillery shelling