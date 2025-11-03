Lviv hosted State Emergency Service and Ministry of Internal Affairs exercises with NATO support

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
03:27 PM • 4786 views
A pre-trial restraint measure has been chosen for the judge who caused a fatal road accident in Prykarpattia
Exclusive
02:53 PM • 10284 views
Smells of the Soviet past: economist explained why the number of pharmacies in Ukraine should not be reduced
02:21 PM • 11509 views
What about the EU aid to Ukraine in the coming years and is there a connection with the IMF - the European Commission's response
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 18578 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
01:44 PM • 14088 views
Why power outage schedules can change during the day: the Ministry of Energy provided an explanation
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 13968 views
Child vaccination rates in Ukraine remain below recommended levels
November 3, 08:56 AM • 27911 views
Zelenskyy signed a law on booking defense industry workers with military registration problems: what are the new rules
November 3, 08:49 AM • 32874 views
General Staff confirms damage to Saratov oil refinery and Russian army logistics facilities in Luhansk region
Exclusive
November 3, 08:34 AM • 29612 views
“May heighten suspicions and create risks of schemes”: the Rada warns of flaws in the law on land under destroyed houses
November 3, 08:09 AM • 25274 views
The IMF may block financial support for Kyiv without providing Ukraine with a loan secured by "frozen" Russian funds - Politico
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
Replacing summer tires with winter tires: what fines are provided for violatorsPhotoNovember 3, 07:42 AM • 45087 views
Power outage schedules canceled, but possible in the evening - Ministry of EnergyNovember 3, 08:31 AM • 34101 views
Bilchuk and "Rostec": how the head of the State Aviation Service opened the way for a company with Russian ties to the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicoptersNovember 3, 08:40 AM • 40096 views
Britney Spears disappears from Instagram after series of posts about ex-husbandNovember 3, 10:05 AM • 19407 views
Where to find the power outage schedule in 2025: useful tips10:27 AM • 30131 views
Publications
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 18578 views
Bank hotlines: how to call Oschadbank, PrivatBank, Sense Bank or Monobank12:30 PM • 16771 views
Where to find the power outage schedule in 2025: useful tips10:27 AM • 30153 views
Bilchuk and "Rostec": how the head of the State Aviation Service opened the way for a company with Russian ties to the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicoptersNovember 3, 08:40 AM • 40119 views
Replacing summer tires with winter tires: what fines are provided for violatorsPhotoNovember 3, 07:42 AM • 45115 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Bloggers
Kim Kardashian
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Pokrovsk
United States
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA responded03:33 PM • 1978 views
Sydney Sweeney appeared at NASCAR race after argument with ex-fiancéPhoto10:50 AM • 12488 views
Britney Spears disappears from Instagram after series of posts about ex-husbandNovember 3, 10:05 AM • 19411 views
Demi Moore, Paris Hilton, and Kristen Wiig stunned in "naked" looks at the LACMA Art+Film GalaPhotoNovember 2, 03:41 PM • 27960 views
TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk and her fiancé baptized their sonVideoNovember 1, 01:37 PM • 49139 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
S-400 missile system
Series
The Guardian

Lviv hosted State Emergency Service and Ministry of Internal Affairs exercises with NATO support

Kyiv • UNN

 • 598 views

Command and staff exercises of the State Emergency Service and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, supported by NATO, took place in Lviv. The event was dedicated to responding to chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear incidents.

Lviv hosted State Emergency Service and Ministry of Internal Affairs exercises with NATO support

In Lviv, command and staff exercises of the State Emergency Service and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, supported by NATO, were held, dedicated to responding to chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear incidents. The event became another stage in deepening cooperation in the field of civil protection between Ukraine and the Alliance. This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

The exercises were attended by representatives of civil, military, and medical services from all over Ukraine, as well as experts from the Defense Advisory Support Section of the NATO Representation.

The goal was to practice coordination of actions during large-scale emergencies, including accidents at industrial facilities and man-made disasters.

NATO representatives shared practices for responding to CBRN threats (chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear) and provided recommendations for improving crisis management systems.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the exercises contributed to harmonizing the operating standards of Ukrainian rescuers with the Alliance's procedures, particularly in the areas of operational planning, medical evacuation, and communication between services.

NATO stands with Ukraine in building the skills, structures, and coordination needed to respond quickly and effectively to complex emergencies.

– emphasized the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Occupiers attacked a fire truck in Kherson after artillery shelling01.11.25, 17:22 • 8411 views

Stepan Haftko

Society
Nuclear weapons
War in Ukraine
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
NATO
Ukraine
Lviv
Kherson