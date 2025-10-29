Hermit Day and Military Financier Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: what else is celebrated on October 29

$42.070.07
48.980.00
ukenru
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 2740 views
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
06:50 AM • 4718 views
"This is not about negligence, but about criminal negligence": Prosecutor General Kravchenko confirmed suspicion against TrukhanovVideo
October 28, 08:10 PM • 17158 views
Truhanov served with notice of suspicion - source
October 28, 04:50 PM • 66502 views
Cherkasy and Kyiv are still on their way to warmth: where in Ukraine are they already warming up, and where are they not?
Exclusive
October 28, 02:36 PM • 41885 views
Almost 250 Kyiv educational institutions damaged by war: how many have already been restored
October 28, 10:50 AM • 45793 views
Heating season has started: 13 regions are already connecting residential buildings to heat - Ministry of Development
Exclusive
October 28, 09:42 AM • 73395 views
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
October 28, 09:30 AM • 38173 views
Former head of "Ukrenergo" accused of large-scale fraud
October 28, 09:24 AM • 28342 views
Zelenskyy named October 28 as the start date of the heating season
Exclusive
October 28, 09:16 AM • 22432 views
Law enforcement officers detained former head of "Ukrenergo" Kudrytskyi: details of the case of embezzlement of millions at energy system facilities
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
2m/s
97%
744mm
Popular news
Explosion in Khmelnytskyi: 9 apartments destroyed, 15 damaged, rescue operation underwayPhotoOctober 28, 09:52 PM • 14463 views
China restricts drone component supplies to Ukraine - mediaOctober 28, 11:41 PM • 10674 views
AFU officer saved foreign film crew from Russian FPV droneVideoOctober 29, 12:45 AM • 15858 views
"Flies on words": the National Security and Defense Council assessed the Kremlin's statements about the successful tests of "Burevestnik"02:23 AM • 13843 views
DPRK tested a new strategic cruise missile ahead of Trump's visit to South Korea04:30 AM • 11875 views
Publications
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 2814 views
Blood Business: How "Ukrainian Helicopters" Profited from Helicopters the Front Lacked06:30 AM • 4796 views
Cherkasy and Kyiv are still on their way to warmth: where in Ukraine are they already warming up, and where are they not?October 28, 04:50 PM • 66538 views
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: embezzlement of state lands and millions from a “shadow harvest.” Part 2October 28, 12:22 PM • 48302 views
"AAL Group Effect": experts demand more thorough checks of companies working with sensitive information for ties to the Russian FederationOctober 28, 09:50 AM • 56543 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Gennadiy Trukhanov
Kim Jong Un
Nicolas Maduro
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Khmelnytskyi
Europe
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a recordPhoto06:46 AM • 1784 views
Pop star Dua Lipa topped the ranking of the richest stars under 30 in Britain and IrelandPhotoOctober 28, 06:29 PM • 17592 views
"Girl in the Red Bandana" "saved" Billie Eilish at a concert and went viralPhotoOctober 28, 05:10 PM • 20544 views
Avril Lavigne's former Malibu estate is for sale for $14.5 millionPhotoOctober 28, 01:18 PM • 28451 views
Kourtney Kardashian introduces lollipops for vaginal healthOctober 28, 12:53 PM • 25363 views
Actual
Technology
Brent Crude
The Guardian
The Diplomat
Social network

Hermit Day and Military Financier Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: what else is celebrated on October 29

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1414 views

October 29 marks the Day of the Military Financier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, International Care and Support Day, Hermit Day, World Psoriasis Day, Day of Employees of the Non-Departmental Security Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the Day of Remembrance of Saint Abraham the Recluse. These dates are dedicated to military financiers, care workers, solitude, people with psoriasis, security guards, and the memory of the saint.

Hermit Day and Military Financier Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: what else is celebrated on October 29

Today, October 29, marks the Day of the Military Financier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Hermit Day - a time to arrange a "social detox from the world" to relieve stress, restore strength and focus on important thoughts, writes UNN.

Day of the Military Financier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

On October 29, Ukraine celebrates the Day of Military Financiers of the Armed Forces. The holiday was established in 1999 by order of the Ministry of Defense to emphasize the role of servicemen of financial and economic bodies and to increase the prestige of the financial service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The date was not chosen by chance: on October 29, 1991, the Financial Department of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine was established. Military financiers are responsible for timely payments to soldiers, monetary rewards, and control over the proper expenditure of defense funds.

International Day of Care and Support

Every year on October 29, the world celebrates the International Day of Care and Support - an event that reminds us of the immense value of the work of people who care for others. This day, proclaimed by the UN in 2023, is intended to call on governments to create policies that protect workers in this field.

Care is not only about caring for children, the elderly or the sick, but also about daily household chores: cooking, cleaning, supporting the family. The demand for such services is growing rapidly, but working conditions in this area remain difficult: low wages, lack of social protection, physical and emotional exhaustion, and sometimes even violence.

The International Federation of Public Services International (PSI) emphasizes that quality care is only possible when the people who provide it have decent pay, training and support. PSI advocates for care to be a public priority and for public services to be accessible to everyone.

Exceeding expectations: Ukraine already has 559 foster families who support over a thousand children in difficult life circumstances11.08.25, 14:26 • 3580 views

Hermit Day

On October 29, the USA celebrates Hermit Day - a perfect occasion to get away from the hustle and bustle, turn off all notifications and spend time alone. Such a short "detox from the world" helps relieve stress, restore strength and focus on important thoughts. And for some people, solitude is not just a choice, but a lifestyle.

Precise data on the founder of the holiday are missing, but many associate this date with the anniversary of Saint Colman Duach, a great ascetic and hermit, one of the most revered saints of Ireland.

World Psoriasis Day

World Psoriasis Day has been initiated by the International Federation of Psoriasis Associations since 2004. This is a special day that unites about 125 million people living with this chronic disease.

Psoriasis is one of the most common skin diseases, affecting 2% to 7% of the world's population. It is a non-infectious skin inflammation with periods of exacerbations and remissions, and in severe forms can affect the joints.

The holiday unites dermatologists and patients and aims to raise awareness about psoriasis, provide support to those living with the disease, and combat the stigma that often accompanies people with skin diseases.

Why you should avoid fish pedicures and not allow callus removal: important tips for safe manicures and pedicures23.10.25, 14:58 • 4045 views

Day of employees of the non-departmental security service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs

Every year on this day, employees of non-departmental security are honored, whose hard work ensures the safety of state institutions, regime and strategic facilities, educational institutions, office buildings and other important objects.

Non-departmental security arose after the 1952 decree, which defined the procedure for introducing security personnel in all spheres. The document provided for the creation of external security services in each republic, regional center and large city, which would protect objects regardless of which department they belonged to.

Day of Remembrance of Saint Abraham the Recluse

On October 29, Orthodox believers celebrate the Day of Remembrance of Saint Abraham the Recluse, who was a monk of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra and spent his youth in the Near Caves of Saint Anthony.

Abraham lived to a ripe old age and died in 360. He left his home early and dedicated his life to prayer in the desert, and distributed his family inheritance to the poor. The saint became a presbyter in a pagan village in Mesopotamia. For three years he taught the local people Christianity and built a temple instead of a pagan shrine. When all the inhabitants accepted the faith, he returned to live in his desert cell.

According to legend, the devil tried to tempt Abraham several times, taking on different guises, but the saint always recognized his evil intentions and repelled the temptations. Currently, his relics are kept in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra.

First time in 500 years: King of Great Britain prayed with the Pope24.10.25, 01:32 • 3292 views

Alona Utkina

Society
Loneliness
Republic of Ireland
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
United Nations
United States
Ukraine