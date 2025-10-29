Hermit Day and Military Financier Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: what else is celebrated on October 29

Today, October 29, marks the Day of the Military Financier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Hermit Day - a time to arrange a "social detox from the world" to relieve stress, restore strength and focus on important thoughts, writes UNN.

Day of the Military Financier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

On October 29, Ukraine celebrates the Day of Military Financiers of the Armed Forces. The holiday was established in 1999 by order of the Ministry of Defense to emphasize the role of servicemen of financial and economic bodies and to increase the prestige of the financial service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The date was not chosen by chance: on October 29, 1991, the Financial Department of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine was established. Military financiers are responsible for timely payments to soldiers, monetary rewards, and control over the proper expenditure of defense funds.

International Day of Care and Support

Every year on October 29, the world celebrates the International Day of Care and Support - an event that reminds us of the immense value of the work of people who care for others. This day, proclaimed by the UN in 2023, is intended to call on governments to create policies that protect workers in this field.

Care is not only about caring for children, the elderly or the sick, but also about daily household chores: cooking, cleaning, supporting the family. The demand for such services is growing rapidly, but working conditions in this area remain difficult: low wages, lack of social protection, physical and emotional exhaustion, and sometimes even violence.

The International Federation of Public Services International (PSI) emphasizes that quality care is only possible when the people who provide it have decent pay, training and support. PSI advocates for care to be a public priority and for public services to be accessible to everyone.

Hermit Day

On October 29, the USA celebrates Hermit Day - a perfect occasion to get away from the hustle and bustle, turn off all notifications and spend time alone. Such a short "detox from the world" helps relieve stress, restore strength and focus on important thoughts. And for some people, solitude is not just a choice, but a lifestyle.

Precise data on the founder of the holiday are missing, but many associate this date with the anniversary of Saint Colman Duach, a great ascetic and hermit, one of the most revered saints of Ireland.

World Psoriasis Day

World Psoriasis Day has been initiated by the International Federation of Psoriasis Associations since 2004. This is a special day that unites about 125 million people living with this chronic disease.

Psoriasis is one of the most common skin diseases, affecting 2% to 7% of the world's population. It is a non-infectious skin inflammation with periods of exacerbations and remissions, and in severe forms can affect the joints.

The holiday unites dermatologists and patients and aims to raise awareness about psoriasis, provide support to those living with the disease, and combat the stigma that often accompanies people with skin diseases.

Day of employees of the non-departmental security service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs

Every year on this day, employees of non-departmental security are honored, whose hard work ensures the safety of state institutions, regime and strategic facilities, educational institutions, office buildings and other important objects.

Non-departmental security arose after the 1952 decree, which defined the procedure for introducing security personnel in all spheres. The document provided for the creation of external security services in each republic, regional center and large city, which would protect objects regardless of which department they belonged to.

Day of Remembrance of Saint Abraham the Recluse

On October 29, Orthodox believers celebrate the Day of Remembrance of Saint Abraham the Recluse, who was a monk of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra and spent his youth in the Near Caves of Saint Anthony.

Abraham lived to a ripe old age and died in 360. He left his home early and dedicated his life to prayer in the desert, and distributed his family inheritance to the poor. The saint became a presbyter in a pagan village in Mesopotamia. For three years he taught the local people Christianity and built a temple instead of a pagan shrine. When all the inhabitants accepted the faith, he returned to live in his desert cell.

According to legend, the devil tried to tempt Abraham several times, taking on different guises, but the saint always recognized his evil intentions and repelled the temptations. Currently, his relics are kept in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra.

