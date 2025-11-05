Officials suspected of state property fraud: tankers leased at "discounts" worth millions

Law enforcement officers uncovered a corruption scheme in the maritime industry: two officials of the state enterprises "Service" and "Maritime Administration of the Chornomorsk Fishing Port" are suspected of transferring state tankers to a private company at understated prices, causing losses of over 16 million hryvnias. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, writes UNN.

The investigation found that in 2020, officials illegally leased several state vessels to a private entity at artificially low rates.

To legalize the scheme, officials used a controlled appraisal company that artificially "crashed" the value of the vessels: "Tamanskyi" - from >35 million UAH to 4.2 million UAH, "Vostochnyi" - from 19 million to 3.6 million UAH, "Yuzhnyi" - from 16 million to 1.8 million UAH, "Sadko-2" - from >1.2 million to 396 thousand UAH

- reported the OGP.

Such actions led to significant losses for the state budget and provided illegal advantages to the private company.

The officials are charged with abuse of power (Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), which caused grave consequences.

