Former UAF President Pavelko appeared on the list of persons hiding from authorities

Former president of the Ukrainian Association of Football, Andriy Pavelko, has appeared on the list of individuals hiding from pre-trial investigation bodies. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Internal Affairs database.

Details

Pavelko's profile is displayed in the section "Person hiding from pre-trial investigation bodies."

The date of Pavelko's disappearance is indicated as November 5, 2025. It is noted that he is accused under Part 5 of Article 192 (Misappropriation, embezzlement of property or seizure thereof by abuse of official position) and Part 1 of Article 366 (Official forgery).

Addition

In 2018-2019, National Police investigators opened criminal proceedings against the leadership of the UAF and its head Andriy Pavelko due to the possible embezzlement of 270 million hryvnias (11.16 million dollars) of budget funds, which were allocated for the construction of artificial turf football fields in the regions.

In 2023, Pavelko was taken into custody. In 2024, Pavelko managed to get the arrest canceled.

Earlier, media reported that Pavelko fled abroad using a fake disability.

In October, the National Police notified Pavelko of suspicion of committing criminal offenses under: