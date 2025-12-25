$42.150.05
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
09:42 AM • 17818 views
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New Year
09:37 AM • 20732 views
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hit
Exclusive
09:14 AM • 16953 views
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
December 25, 08:33 AM • 15783 views
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
December 25, 07:30 AM • 13256 views
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 49265 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM • 66474 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 32347 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 53959 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?
Former UAF President Pavelko appeared on the list of persons hiding from authorities

Kyiv • UNN

 • 608 views

Andriy Pavelko, former president of the Ukrainian Association of Football, has been included in the list of persons hiding from pre-trial investigation bodies. He is accused of embezzlement and official forgery, with a disappearance date of November 5, 2025.

Former UAF President Pavelko appeared on the list of persons hiding from authorities

Former president of the Ukrainian Association of Football, Andriy Pavelko, has appeared on the list of individuals hiding from pre-trial investigation bodies. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Internal Affairs database.

Details

Pavelko's profile is displayed in the section "Person hiding from pre-trial investigation bodies."

The date of Pavelko's disappearance is indicated as November 5, 2025. It is noted that he is accused under Part 5 of Article 192 (Misappropriation, embezzlement of property or seizure thereof by abuse of official position) and Part 1 of Article 366 (Official forgery).

Addition

In 2018-2019, National Police investigators opened criminal proceedings against the leadership of the UAF and its head Andriy Pavelko due to the possible embezzlement of 270 million hryvnias (11.16 million dollars) of budget funds, which were allocated for the construction of artificial turf football fields in the regions.

In 2023, Pavelko was taken into custody. In 2024, Pavelko managed to get the arrest canceled.

Earlier, media reported that Pavelko fled abroad using a fake disability.

In October, the National Police notified Pavelko of suspicion of committing criminal offenses under:

  • Part 3 of Article 27, Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, namely, organizing the seizure of another's property by an official abusing their official position, committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy, on a particularly large scale;
    • Part 3 of Article 27, Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, namely, organizing the preparation and issuance by an official of knowingly false official documents, committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy.

      Pavlo Bashynskyi

      Crimes and emergencies
      National Police of Ukraine
      Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine