Mindich and Tsukerman appeared in the Ministry of Internal Affairs' wanted lists

Kyiv • UNN

 • 214 views

Timur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman are listed in the Ministry of Internal Affairs' database as persons hiding from pre-trial investigation bodies.

Businessmen Timur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman have appeared in the database of the Ministry of Internal Affairs on the wanted persons page of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, UNN writes.

They are involved in the "Midas" case.

Details

Their profiles are displayed in the section "Person hiding from pre-trial investigation bodies".

The date of disappearance for Mindich is indicated as 20.11.2025, for Tsukerman - 20.11.2025.

Addition

On November 10, NABU and SAP reported on an operation to expose a corruption scheme influencing strategic enterprises of the state sector, in particular JSC "NNEGC "Energoatom". The operation was named "Midas".

NABU published "tapes" in a large-scale corruption case in the energy sector, where code names are mentioned. And SAP showed an "interesting artifact" with Russian symbols, which law enforcement officers found during a search in the office of one of the co-organizers of the corruption scheme.

SAP later revealed details, noting that the main direction of the criminal organization's activity was the systematic receipt of undue benefits from Energoatom's counterparties in the amount of 10 to 15% of the contract value. Law enforcement officers established that the function of legalizing illegally obtained funds was assigned to a separate office of the criminal organization, located in the center of Kyiv. "In total, about $100 million passed through the so-called "laundry," NABU said.

As reported by NABU, during the "Midas" operation, NABU and SAP detectives identified the head of the criminal organization - "Karlson". According to law enforcement officers, he controlled the work of the so-called "laundry" where money was laundered.

A number of defendants were notified of suspicion.

Large-scale corruption in the energy sector: Mindich and six other suspects notified of suspicion11.11.25, 14:14 • 3167 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on Israeli citizens Timur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman.

Julia Shramko

