Ukraine launches 112 app for emergency services calls

Ukraine has launched the official 112 application. This is a single window for calling all emergency services - police, rescuers, medics, and gas service, reports UNN with reference to the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The main advantage is the ability to call for help via the Internet (Wi-Fi). This is critically important during blackouts or in areas where the mobile signal disappears. The application can be used in "Invincibility Points", stores or post offices where there is a network - the message says.

Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Leonid Tymchenko called on Ukrainians to help their relatives install the application.

I ask you to help install the 112 application for your relatives, elderly people, or those who are in small towns. In the absence of mobile communication, provided there is access to the Internet, you can call the 112 service using a smartphone - Tymchenko noted.

How does the app work?

You need to press the call button, report the incident, and the operator will determine which services (one or several at once) need to be sent to help.

The application can be downloaded for iOS and Android operating systems.

Compensation for car insurance for veterans in Diia: over 2000 applications for UAH 4 million already submitted