Ukraine launches 112 app for emergency services calls

$42.250.09
49.470.12
ukenru
Exclusive
02:35 PM • 10431 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 10638 views
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
01:08 PM • 12927 views
GUR drones hit the Tamanneftegaz offshore oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 15826 views
Olivier Index: the cost of preparing the salad has decreased, but not significantly
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 16589 views
A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–28
10:46 AM • 17733 views
Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law
10:39 AM • 16332 views
"Decrees - soon": Ukraine prepares new sanctions against Russia, there will be "not only individuals from Russia, but also from China" - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
10:33 AM • 12903 views
How to avoid financial traps during holidays: simple rules of financial discipline
10:23 AM • 12073 views
Ukraine receives another €2.3 billion today under the EU's Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
10:14 AM • 8904 views
EU extends economic sanctions against Russia for another six months
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
3m/s
89%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Chuck Norris's first wife, Dianne Holechek, dies at 84December 22, 07:57 AM • 27026 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 29384 views
"Epstein Files": US Prosecutor's Office promises to release all materials regarding TrumpDecember 22, 09:41 AM • 22138 views
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditions11:19 AM • 20694 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an oil terminal in Russia, an ammunition depot, and a launch site for occupiers' 'Shaheds'01:13 PM • 11316 views
Publications
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
02:35 PM • 10436 views
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditions11:19 AM • 20731 views
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 57800 views
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 79832 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 114135 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Musician
Cyril Ramaphosa
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
China
Lviv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideo02:33 PM • 2980 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 29423 views
Chuck Norris's first wife, Dianne Holechek, dies at 84December 22, 07:57 AM • 27066 views
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with AmazonDecember 20, 07:10 PM • 32574 views
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen secretly married her boyfriend in FloridaDecember 20, 06:35 PM • 33442 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
The Guardian
Sukhoi Su-30

Ukraine launches 112 app for emergency services calls

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46 views

Ukraine has launched the official 112 application, which allows users to call the police, rescuers, medics, and gas service via the internet. This is a single window for calling all emergency services, which is critically important during blackouts or lack of mobile communication.

Ukraine launches 112 app for emergency services calls

Ukraine has launched the official 112 application. This is a single window for calling all emergency services - police, rescuers, medics, and gas service, reports UNN with reference to the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The main advantage is the ability to call for help via the Internet (Wi-Fi). This is critically important during blackouts or in areas where the mobile signal disappears. The application can be used in "Invincibility Points", stores or post offices where there is a network 

- the message says.

Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Leonid Tymchenko called on Ukrainians to help their relatives install the application.

I ask you to help install the 112 application for your relatives, elderly people, or those who are in small towns. In the absence of mobile communication, provided there is access to the Internet, you can call the 112 service using a smartphone 

- Tymchenko noted.

How does the app work?

You need to press the call button, report the incident, and the operator will determine which services (one or several at once) need to be sent to help.

The application can be downloaded for iOS and Android operating systems.

Compensation for car insurance for veterans in Diia: over 2000 applications for UAH 4 million already submitted22.12.25, 15:43 • 1660 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyTechnologies
Technology
Power outage
Blackout
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Ukraine