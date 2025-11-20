The Ministry of Internal Affairs presented the audiobook for children "Voices of Childhood"

On Children's Day, the Ministry of Internal Affairs presented an audiobook aimed at supporting children and giving them a sense of warmth and security. Police officers, National Guardsmen, border guards, and rescuers joined the project. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

Details

The presentation was attended by children of servicemen released from captivity and children of wounded defenders undergoing treatment and rehabilitation. Among hundreds of submitted works, 10 best fairy tales were included in the collection.

May every child who hears them feel that adults are near, that they care and love. Thank you to the Heroes whose voices made the book truly magical - Kateryna Pavlichenko, Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, addressed those present.

The fairy tales for children were voiced by police officers, National Guardsmen, border guards, and rescuers.

Additionally

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted a number of decisions for World Children's Day, aimed at protecting children and supporting Ukrainian families. These include updating the statuses of deported children, introducing compensation mechanisms, procedures for responding to cases of violence, new principles for financing health improvement, and additional guarantees for graduates of boarding schools.