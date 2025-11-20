$42.090.00
In Kyiv, from December 4, you can buy a New Year's tree: all locations
Exclusive
01:09 PM • 20265 views
Trump's new "peace plan" for Ukraine: expert reveals potential consequences
12:48 PM • 15512 views
World Cup Qualifiers Play-offs: Ukraine's national team learns its opponentPhoto
12:24 PM • 30861 views
Europe reacts to the alleged 28-point US peace plan for Ukraine and Russia: what capitals are saying
12:24 PM • 31405 views
Economic boost: aircraft manufacturing returns 2.5 hryvnias to the budget for every hryvnia of benefits
Exclusive
08:56 AM • 47688 views
Expansion of Russian aggression to the west: expert told how Poland is preparing for a potential war
08:21 AM • 28095 views
Hundreds of victims and only 12 harshest sentences: Prosecutor General Kravchenko called on MPs to support life imprisonment for crimes against children
November 20, 07:57 AM • 25592 views
22 people are still being searched for in Ternopil after the Russian strike - ZelenskyyVideo
November 20, 07:11 AM • 43597 views
Preparing your car for winter: how to avoid problems and what to keep in your carPhoto
Exclusive
November 20, 06:00 AM • 37975 views
Odrex under investigation: how claims of "pressure on business" crumble in the face of facts and charges filed
Publications
Exclusives
The Ministry of Internal Affairs presented the audiobook for children "Voices of Childhood"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 356 views

On Children's Day, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine presented an audiobook voiced by police officers, National Guardsmen, border guards, and rescuers. The collection of 10 fairy tales is designed to give children a feeling of warmth and safety.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs presented the audiobook for children "Voices of Childhood"

On Children's Day, the Ministry of Internal Affairs presented an audiobook aimed at supporting children and giving them a sense of warmth and security. Police officers, National Guardsmen, border guards, and rescuers joined the project. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

Details

The presentation was attended by children of servicemen released from captivity and children of wounded defenders undergoing treatment and rehabilitation. Among hundreds of submitted works, 10 best fairy tales were included in the collection.

May every child who hears them feel that adults are near, that they care and love. Thank you to the Heroes whose voices made the book truly magical

 - Kateryna Pavlichenko, Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, addressed those present.

The fairy tales for children were voiced by police officers, National Guardsmen, border guards, and rescuers.

Additionally

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted a number of decisions for World Children's Day, aimed at protecting children and supporting Ukrainian families. These include updating the statuses of deported children, introducing compensation mechanisms, procedures for responding to cases of violence, new principles for financing health improvement, and additional guarantees for graduates of boarding schools.

Alla Kiosak

