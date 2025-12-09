Decorative garlands and outdoor advertising are not a priority: local authorities have been instructed to reduce electricity consumption

$42.180.11
SBU Sea Baby naval drones hit the Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker Dashan in the Black SeaVideo
04:59 PM • 1496 views
Zelenskyy signed Budget-2026
02:44 PM • 6142 views
Ukraine plans to submit a 20-point document to the US "in the near future" after peace talks with Trump's team and Europeans - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 12833 views
"Odrex case" on the agenda: the Verkhovna Rada initiates a meeting of the relevant committee with the participation of the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
01:11 PM • 15508 views
Bring Kids Back UA spoke about the reintegration of children returned after being abducted by the Russian Federation.
12:48 PM • 16915 views
"We note that China is taking steps to intensify cooperation with Russia": Zelensky received a report from the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service and gave instructions
12:17 PM • 21528 views
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3Photo
11:35 AM • 16556 views
Trump's attacks force Europe to accelerate 'post-American' defense plans - Politico
December 10, 11:00 AM • 14344 views
Defense of Pokrovsk continues, almost 13 square kilometers in the north of the city are controlled - "East" group
Exclusive
December 10, 09:54 AM • 25694 views
Animal rights are not a discussion, but a given: what is the situation in Ukraine
Popular news
Details of peace agreement for Ukraine become clearer - WPDecember 10, 07:35 AM • 25948 views
In Kyiv, after reports of Kadenyuk's son's death, police confirmed: a man's body with stab wounds was foundPhotoDecember 10, 08:37 AM • 15934 views
The most audacious operation of modern warfare: WSJ published new details of the SBU's "Web" operationPhotoDecember 10, 09:17 AM • 18511 views
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhotoDecember 10, 10:30 AM • 11854 views
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhotoDecember 10, 10:30 AM • 11854 views
Publications
Ginger, mango, and zucchini: original adjika recipes for winterPhoto04:30 PM • 2650 views
Restricting access to information on military criminal offenses: the Prosecutor General's Office provided clarification01:56 PM • 10957 views
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3Photo12:17 PM • 21527 views
Animal rights are not a discussion, but a given: what is the situation in Ukraine
Exclusive
December 10, 09:54 AM • 25693 views
International Human Rights Day: the human rights situation in Ukraine and the worldDecember 10, 05:30 AM • 40384 views
UNN Lite
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects markets01:37 PM • 6080 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhoto12:35 PM • 6830 views
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeVideo12:19 PM • 6758 views
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhotoDecember 10, 10:30 AM • 12155 views
The East Wing of the White House is now in ruins: new footage from the construction of Trump's ballroomVideoDecember 10, 07:53 AM • 26274 views
Decorative garlands and outdoor advertising are not a priority: local authorities have been instructed to reduce electricity consumption

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3510 views

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko instructed the regional military administrations and local self-government bodies to reduce electricity consumption by switching off decorative garlands and outdoor advertising. Road lighting in areas with high accident rates remains a priority, and the austerity measures do not apply to self-generation.

Decorative garlands and outdoor advertising are not a priority: local authorities have been instructed to reduce electricity consumption

Decorative garlands, outdoor advertising in city centers are not a priority during a difficult energy situation - local self-government was instructed to reduce electricity consumption. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, UNN reports.

The regional military administrations, local self-government bodies, and relevant utility companies were instructed to reduce electricity consumption. Additional lighting of buildings and streets, parks, decorative garlands, and outdoor advertising in city centers are not a priority during a difficult energy situation.

- Svyrydenko said.

Regional Military Administrations must review the actual lists of critical infrastructure facilities within two days: who will not be affected by outages09.12.25, 21:35 • 3376 views

According to her, streets and roads with increased accident rates must remain lit even under conditions of electricity saving. Their list must be determined by the Ministry of Internal Affairs together with the National Police. The movement of people and road safety must be maintained.

Energy saving measures do not apply to electricity generated by consumers' own power generating units for their own needs.

- Svyrydenko summarized.

Ukrainians will get more hours with electricity: the government has made four important decisions09.12.25, 20:20 • 41883 views

Antonina Tumanova

