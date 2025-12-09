Decorative garlands and outdoor advertising are not a priority: local authorities have been instructed to reduce electricity consumption
Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko instructed the regional military administrations and local self-government bodies to reduce electricity consumption by switching off decorative garlands and outdoor advertising. Road lighting in areas with high accident rates remains a priority, and the austerity measures do not apply to self-generation.
The regional military administrations, local self-government bodies, and relevant utility companies were instructed to reduce electricity consumption. Additional lighting of buildings and streets, parks, decorative garlands, and outdoor advertising in city centers are not a priority during a difficult energy situation.
According to her, streets and roads with increased accident rates must remain lit even under conditions of electricity saving. Their list must be determined by the Ministry of Internal Affairs together with the National Police. The movement of people and road safety must be maintained.
Energy saving measures do not apply to electricity generated by consumers' own power generating units for their own needs.
