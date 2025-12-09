Regional Military Administrations must review the actual lists of critical infrastructure facilities within two days: who will not be affected by outages

$42.070.01
49.020.03
ukenru
07:09 PM • 1600 views
There are three documents on ending the war - Zelenskyy
06:20 PM • 6684 views
Ukrainians will get more hours with electricity: the government has made four important decisions
03:34 PM • 20987 views
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fish
03:14 PM • 24147 views
Ukrainian and European components for ending the war have been worked out, they will soon be sent to partners in the USA - Zelenskyy
December 9, 10:59 AM • 21553 views
Zelenskyy's participation expected at EU summit, Costa names financing for Ukraine among priorities
Exclusive
December 9, 10:26 AM • 27930 views
The investigation has every reason to initiate a large-scale inspection of the Ministry of Health in the scandalous Odrex clinic - lawyer
December 9, 07:23 AM • 48757 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians
Exclusive
December 9, 07:00 AM • 28730 views
Bring Kids Back UA: 1892 children have already been returned to Ukraine
December 8, 07:50 PM • 31058 views
President Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels for talks with NATO and EU leadershipVideo
December 8, 06:20 PM • 41097 views
Shmyhal or Fedorov: Zelenskyy on candidates for Head of the Presidential Office
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
3m/s
95%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Kyiv metro station "Mostytska" to get a new name before opening: what is knownDecember 9, 09:55 AM • 25332 views
Denied Russian aggression and called the war a "special military operation": the case of former TV presenter Nazarov sent to courtDecember 9, 11:19 AM • 13357 views
Another lawsuit against Odrex: the widow of a clinic patient claims document forgery and medical negligencePhotoDecember 9, 12:00 PM • 25058 views
Zelenskyy entered the ranking of the most influential people in Europe: what places did Trump and Putin get?02:11 PM • 6806 views
Zelenskyy responds to Trump's call for elections in Ukraine02:57 PM • 8866 views
Publications
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fish03:34 PM • 20958 views
Another lawsuit against Odrex: the widow of a clinic patient claims document forgery and medical negligencePhotoDecember 9, 12:00 PM • 25329 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of UkrainiansDecember 9, 07:23 AM • 48743 views
No sanctions, act through RussiaPhotoDecember 8, 03:38 PM • 17462 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 63205 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Giorgia Meloni
António Costa
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
India
Europe
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Nine Christmas trees and toys from Disneyland for UAH 70,000: Ukrainian blogger told how she will decorate her home for the holidays04:25 PM • 3372 views
Even 'brilliant' AI music 'dissolves into the ether of other internet junk': DiCaprio expressed doubts about artificial intelligence in cinemaDecember 9, 08:36 AM • 25666 views
Media War: Paramount challenges Netflix, outbidding it and offering $74.4 billion for Warner BrosDecember 8, 03:34 PM • 27748 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 64295 views
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 69807 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
TikTok
YouTube
Instagram

Regional Military Administrations must review the actual lists of critical infrastructure facilities within two days: who will not be affected by outages

Kyiv • UNN

 • 164 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has instructed the Regional Military Administrations to review the lists of critical infrastructure facilities within two days. Consumers who are not of critical importance will be excluded from the lists, and the released electricity volumes will be directed to household consumers.

Regional Military Administrations must review the actual lists of critical infrastructure facilities within two days: who will not be affected by outages

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine instructed regional military administrations to review the actual lists of critical infrastructure facilities within two days. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

Details

Svyrydenko emphasized that the shutdowns will not affect hospitals, schools, life support facilities, and enterprises of the defense-industrial complex. The electricity supply to these facilities remains uninterrupted.

Consumers who are not critical for the functioning of the regions under current energy supply conditions must be excluded from the lists. We are making this decision to support people. The released volumes of electricity will be directed to household consumers.

- added the Prime Minister.

According to her, control over the implementation of these decisions is entrusted to the Ministry of Energy and the State Inspectorate of Energy Supervision of Ukraine.

Ukrainians will get more hours with electricity: the government has made four important decisions09.12.25, 20:20 • 6702 views

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine