Regional Military Administrations must review the actual lists of critical infrastructure facilities within two days: who will not be affected by outages

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine instructed regional military administrations to review the actual lists of critical infrastructure facilities within two days. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

Details

Svyrydenko emphasized that the shutdowns will not affect hospitals, schools, life support facilities, and enterprises of the defense-industrial complex. The electricity supply to these facilities remains uninterrupted.

Consumers who are not critical for the functioning of the regions under current energy supply conditions must be excluded from the lists. We are making this decision to support people. The released volumes of electricity will be directed to household consumers. - added the Prime Minister.

According to her, control over the implementation of these decisions is entrusted to the Ministry of Energy and the State Inspectorate of Energy Supervision of Ukraine.

