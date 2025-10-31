Driving licenses issued without training: police shut down 70 driving schools

Law enforcement agencies have shut down more than 70 driving schools that offered to obtain driver's licenses without training. This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Police of Ukraine.

Details

The Department of Internal Security of the National Police, together with the Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, have identified violations in 90 driving schools since the beginning of this year.

At the same time, state accreditation has already been revoked for more than 70 of them.

As the investigation established, employees of some driving schools, who had access to the electronic database of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, turned the process of obtaining driver's documents into an illegal business.

Records appeared in the departmental system about alleged attendance at theoretical classes on traffic rules, passing mandatory practical steps at the driving range and in the city, and at the end, fictitious information about successful passing of internal exams at the driving school.

Based on fictitious records, the driving school issued an official certificate, with which one could freely register for exams at the territorial service center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

At the same time, the administrator of the TSC of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, who saw in the system the fulfillment of all requirements, admitted the candidate to the exam, not even suspecting the falsification.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that in Ukraine, law enforcement officers will process traffic accidents electronically, but not yet in all regions. This process is planned to be implemented gradually until the end of this year.