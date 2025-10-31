$42.080.01
Exclusive
02:27 PM • 6056 views
Marriage via "Diia": over 50 couples were denied marriage registration
Exclusive
12:28 PM • 13837 views
This is North Korea: economist criticized the idea of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine
12:08 PM • 23577 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than deposits
11:42 AM • 14141 views
Head of the SBU Maliuk: one of the three "Oreshnik" was successfully destroyed
Exclusive
10:56 AM • 26986 views
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
10:52 AM • 15560 views
"Historic event": Kravchenko announced the first case of a Russian serviceman being handed over to a foreign state for trial
Exclusive
October 31, 09:39 AM • 19532 views
Attackers on the TCC in Odesa near 7 km face 5 to 15 years: the case is being investigated by the SBU
October 31, 08:46 AM
October 31, 08:46 AM • 24913 views
Truhanov's pre-trial detention measure will be chosen today in the Pechersk court at 2:00 PM
October 31, 07:56 AM
October 31, 07:56 AM • 14582 views
40-year-old man was detained for the explosion at the post office in Kyiv: he made "souvenirs from ammunition"
October 31, 07:53 AM
October 31, 07:53 AM • 24323 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with a missile that prompted Trump to withdraw from the nuclear treaty - Reuters
October 31, 07:53 AM
Driving licenses issued without training: police shut down 70 driving schools

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1004 views

Law enforcement officers exposed more than 70 driving schools that offered to obtain driving documents without proper training. The investigation found that driving school employees entered fictitious data into the electronic database of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Driving licenses issued without training: police shut down 70 driving schools

Law enforcement agencies have shut down more than 70 driving schools that offered to obtain driver's licenses without training. This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Police of Ukraine.

Details

The Department of Internal Security of the National Police, together with the Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, have identified violations in 90 driving schools since the beginning of this year.

At the same time, state accreditation has already been revoked for more than 70 of them.

As the investigation established, employees of some driving schools, who had access to the electronic database of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, turned the process of obtaining driver's documents into an illegal business.

Records appeared in the departmental system about alleged attendance at theoretical classes on traffic rules, passing mandatory practical steps at the driving range and in the city, and at the end, fictitious information about successful passing of internal exams at the driving school.

Based on fictitious records, the driving school issued an official certificate, with which one could freely register for exams at the territorial service center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

At the same time, the administrator of the TSC of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, who saw in the system the fulfillment of all requirements, admitted the candidate to the exam, not even suspecting the falsification.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that in Ukraine, law enforcement officers will process traffic accidents electronically, but not yet in all regions. This process is planned to be implemented gradually until the end of this year.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyCrimes and emergenciesAuto
Road traffic accident
National Police of Ukraine
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine