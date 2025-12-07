Returning from the funeral of his brother, killed by a UAV: in Donbas, Russians attacked a man with a drone

Russian occupiers attacked a civilian resident of Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, with a drone when he was returning from the funeral of his brother, who died from a Russian drone. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

Details

According to the man, he heard the sound of an FPV drone from behind and immediately started running. The explosion and a cry for help were heard by the soldiers of the "Predator" brigade.

The man was found to have a broken leg and shrapnel wounds. He was given emergency aid, moved to a shelter, and an evacuation was called. He is currently in the hospital.

Warning, video 18+!!!

This case is further proof: Russians deliberately target civilians, turning frontline areas into a hunting ground - the message says.

