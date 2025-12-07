$42.180.00
"With light, we will overcome darkness": The Bethlehem Peace Light has arrived in Ukraine, received by Plast scoutsPhoto
04:33 PM • 4086 views
In Ukraine, power outages will continue: schedules for Monday, December 8
02:41 PM • 9638 views
Russians changed their tactics of strikes on Ukraine: objects previously considered untouchable are now under threat
December 7, 11:06 AM • 14471 views
Russian occupiers destroyed the dam of the Pechenihy reservoir in Kharkiv OblastPhoto
December 6, 08:45 PM • 42029 views
Zelenskyy had a difficult conversation with Trump's representatives regarding territories - Axios
December 6, 09:02 AM • 54529 views
No model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without the Armed Forces: Syrskyi recorded a video addressVideo
December 6, 07:49 AM • 60717 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy
December 6, 04:00 AM • 55987 views
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditionsPhoto
December 5, 06:15 PM • 58872 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM • 56049 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
Returning from the funeral of his brother, killed by a UAV: in Donbas, Russians attacked a man with a drone

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18 views

In Kostiantynivka, a Russian drone attacked a man who was returning from the funeral of his brother, who was killed by a Russian drone. The victim sustained a broken leg and shrapnel wounds, and is currently in the hospital.

Returning from the funeral of his brother, killed by a UAV: in Donbas, Russians attacked a man with a drone

Russian occupiers attacked a civilian resident of Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, with a drone when he was returning from the funeral of his brother, who died from a Russian drone. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

Details

According to the man, he heard the sound of an FPV drone from behind and immediately started running. The explosion and a cry for help were heard by the soldiers of the "Predator" brigade.

The man was found to have a broken leg and shrapnel wounds. He was given emergency aid, moved to a shelter, and an evacuation was called. He is currently in the hospital.

Warning, video 18+!!!

This case is further proof: Russians deliberately target civilians, turning frontline areas into a hunting ground

 - the message says.

Recall

Soldiers of the unmanned systems battalion of the 110th mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed a video of the elimination of a Russian infantryman who got entangled in engineering structures. The occupier died in barbed wire between concrete pyramids known as "dragon's teeth".

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kostiantynivka