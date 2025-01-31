Man convicted in Germany for murder of 9-year-old girl from Ukraine

A man who killed a 9-year-old girl from Ukraine has been sentenced to life in prison in Germany. This was reported by BILD, according to UNN.

Details

A court in Germany has handed down a life sentence to 37-year-old Andrey P. for the murder of nine-year-old Valeria, a girl from Ukraine who came to Germany with her mother after the Russian invasion began. The judges also found the crime to be of particular gravity, which virtually eliminates the possibility of Andriy P.'s early release after 15 years.

The tragedy occurred on June 3, 2024. The man tracked the girl on her way to school and strangled her. He then left Germany but was detained in Prague 11 days later. He was later extradited back to Germany, where the trial began.

"The man used to have a relationship with Valeria's mother, but a few days before the murder, the woman broke up with him. According to the investigation, the crime could have been an act of revenge. The court's verdict was final, and the accused did not appeal the verdict," the post reads.

