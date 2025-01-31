Man convicted in Germany for murder of 9-year-old girl from Ukraine

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 34348 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 71139 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 103421 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 106724 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 124968 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102596 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130610 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103598 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113332 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116932 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103849 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 96711 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113467 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

09:52 AM • 30200 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107929 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 34348 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 124968 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130610 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163345 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153368 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 4400 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 11122 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107929 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113467 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138836 views
Man convicted in Germany for murder of 9-year-old girl from Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 44449 views

A 37-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a 9-year-old girl from Ukraine in Germany. The perpetrator, the former partner of the child's mother, strangled the girl on her way to school after breaking up with her.

A man who killed a 9-year-old girl from Ukraine has been sentenced to life in prison in Germany. This was reported by BILD, according to UNN.

Details

A court in Germany has handed down a life sentence to 37-year-old Andrey P. for the murder of nine-year-old Valeria, a girl from Ukraine who came to Germany with her mother after the Russian invasion began. The judges also found the crime to be of particular gravity, which virtually eliminates the possibility of Andriy P.'s early release after 15 years.

The tragedy occurred on June 3, 2024. The man tracked the girl on her way to school and strangled her. He then left Germany but was detained in Prague 11 days later. He was later extradited back to Germany, where the trial began.

"The man used to have a relationship with Valeria's mother, but a few days before the murder, the woman broke up with him. According to the investigation, the crime could have been an act of revenge. The court's verdict was final, and the accused did not appeal the verdict," the post reads.

School bus driver on drugs causes fatal accident in France31.01.25, 05:48 • 32234 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the WorldOur people abroad
praguePrague
germanyGermany
ukraineUkraine

