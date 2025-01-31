School bus driver on drugs causes fatal accident in France

On January 30, a tragic accident occurred in the French municipality of Châteauden, between Le Mans and Orleans. A teenage girl was killed and about forty people were injured in the school bus accident. This was reported by BFMTV, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to BFMTV, the deceased girl was 15 years old.

There were 31 students among the victims, but their injuries were minor.

There are no life-threatening forecasts. There are currently no versions of the accident - said the local prefecture,

It is noted that the bus was the only vehicle involved in the accident.

Forty firefighters, a medical center and a medical and psychological ambulance unit arrived at the scene.

The bus driver, 26, whose identity is unknown to the court, passed a positive drug test - the post says.

The Minister of National Education of France , Elisabeth Born , expressed her condolences to the family of the deceased girl and support for the victims.

“I express my sincere condolences to her family and friends. I express my full support to the students and the educational community. I am closely monitoring the health of the injured. I will visit the school community of the Emile Zola Gymnasium on Monday morning,” she added.

