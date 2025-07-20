$41.870.00
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Ship ran aground in Sweden: 87 people evacuated

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

A passenger ship with 87 people on board ran aground near the Karlskrona archipelago in southern Sweden. All passengers were successfully evacuated, the causes of the incident are unknown.

Ship ran aground in Sweden: 87 people evacuated

In southern Sweden, a passenger ship ran aground near the Karlskrona archipelago. There were 87 people on board - all were successfully evacuated. The causes of the incident are still unknown, an assessment of the ship's condition and possibilities for its rescue is underway. This is reported by SVT, according to UNN.

Details

On Saturday, July 19, the SOS service received a signal about a ship that ran aground in the Karlskrona archipelago.

There were 87 passengers on board the ship. Rescue services and the maritime rescue service arrived at the scene and evacuated all those affected.

It is currently being determined whether the ship can return on its own or needs to be rescued. The reason why the ship ran aground is currently unknown.

Recall

Near the Indonesian island of Bali, the ferry KMP Tunu Pratama Jaya, with 65 people on board, sank. As a result of the incident, four people died, 38 are considered missing, and 23 were rescued.

A ship with Ukrainians on board sank off the coast of India - everyone was rescued26.05.25, 12:10 • 3810 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
Indonesia
Sweden
Bali
Tesla
