Ship ran aground in Sweden: 87 people evacuated

In southern Sweden, a passenger ship ran aground near the Karlskrona archipelago. There were 87 people on board - all were successfully evacuated. The causes of the incident are still unknown, an assessment of the ship's condition and possibilities for its rescue is underway. This is reported by SVT, according to UNN.

Details

On Saturday, July 19, the SOS service received a signal about a ship that ran aground in the Karlskrona archipelago.

There were 87 passengers on board the ship. Rescue services and the maritime rescue service arrived at the scene and evacuated all those affected.

It is currently being determined whether the ship can return on its own or needs to be rescued. The reason why the ship ran aground is currently unknown.

