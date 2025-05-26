A ship with Ukrainians on board sank off the coast of India - everyone was rescued

In India, near the coast of the Indian state of Kerala, the container ship MSC ELSA 3 sank, among the crew members of which were also citizens of Ukraine. This is reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

"According to the Embassy of Ukraine in India, on May 24, the container ship "MSC ELSA 3" sank near the coast of the state of Kerala."

Among the crew members were also citizens of Ukraine," the statement said.

According to reports, all Ukrainians were rescued thanks to the prompt actions of the Navy and Coast Guard of India. They are currently safe and are being provided with all necessary assistance, including medical.

We express our deep gratitude to the Navy and Coast Guard of India for their high professionalism and the rescue of our people. - the Ministry of Foreign Affairs notes.

It is reported that Ukrainian diplomats have sent requests to the competent authorities of India in order to obtain more detailed information. The case is under the control of the diplomatic mission.

