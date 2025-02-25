ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 11421 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 30259 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 63573 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 39030 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 108424 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 94356 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111730 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116566 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 147764 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115107 views

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 83558 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a "forum of regions" with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 37799 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 104299 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 49924 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 27040 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 63573 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 108424 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 147764 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 138759 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 171282 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 8337 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 27040 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 132184 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134089 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

February 26, 08:37 AM • 162629 views
Robbery at the estate where Churchill was born: golden toilet stolen in 5 minutes

Robbery at the estate where Churchill was born: golden toilet stolen in 5 minutes

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 124805 views

A 98 kg golden toilet, which was part of an art exhibition, was stolen from Blenheim Palace. Three suspects were brought to trial for robbery and attempted sale of the stolen gold.

The trial of three alleged accomplices in a high-profile robbery in which a gold toilet worth six million dollars was stolen from Blenheim Palace in 2019 is underway in Oxford. The criminals committed the heist in just five minutes.

This was reported by the BBC, аnd UNN.

Details [1

According to prosecutor Julian Christopher, on the night of September 14, 2019, five people rammed two cars into the palace gate, broke a window, and then used sledgehammers to dismantle the toilet. Then they left the sledgehammers at the crime scene and fled. The entire operation took the criminals about five minutes.

It is reported that the 750 gold standard (18 carat) toilet was not a permanent piece of furniture in the Palace of the Dukes of Marlborough, where a descendant of the family, Winston Churchill, was once born. It was installed temporarily as part of an exhibition of works by Italian conceptual artist Maurizio Catellan. He called this work "America".

In Bali, Russians kidnapped a Ukrainian and robbed him of $214 thousand in cryptocurrency31.01.25, 21:35 • 37106 views

At the same time, the artifact was fully functional and even connected to the sewer system, and during business hours a guard was watching it to make sure that no one used it for its intended purpose.

The toilet weighed 98 kilograms and was insured for $6 million. In the form of gold scrap, it would have been worth about $3.5 million in September 2019. Since the toilet was never found, investigators believe that the criminals either sawed it or broke it into pieces.

Michael Jones, 39, from Oxford, Frederick Doe, 36, from Windsor, and Bora Güçcük, 41, from London, were put in the dock. Jones is accused of complicity in the robbery, and Doe and Güçcük are accused of conspiracy to sell stolen goods.

Another suspect, 40-year-old James Sheen, pleaded guilty last year.

Gold prices hit historic highs amid Trump's announced tariff hike20.02.25, 11:46 • 26746 views

According to the prosecution, messages found in the phones of Shin, Doe and Gyucheuk prove that they agreed to buy and sell 20 kg of stolen gold for 25,632 pounds sterling (now about 33.6 thousand dollars) per kilogram, which is about three thousand pounds cheaper than the market price at the time.  

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the WorldUNN Lite
baliBali
londonLondon

