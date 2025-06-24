In Indonesia, search efforts are underway for a Brazilian tourist who fell into a volcano crater

A Brazilian tourist fell from a cliff into the crater of Mount Rinjani volcano on Lombok Island in Indonesia, and rescuers have begun searching for her. This was reported by AFP, writes UNN.

Details

The woman, identified by relatives and media as 26-year-old Juliana Marins, disappeared on Saturday on Mount Rinjani on Lombok Island, located near Bali.

According to authorities, Marins likely fell. She was spotted on Monday, but rescuers could not approach due to poor weather conditions.

"Yesterday morning we found the victim. We sent a team to the site, but we were hampered by very steep terrain and foggy weather," Muhammad Hariyadi, head of the search and rescue office in Mataram city on Lombok, told AFP on Tuesday.

"When we found her with a drone, she wasn't moving."

Rescuers reported using thermal imaging drones, climbing equipment, and a helicopter to reach the Brazilian woman, who was backpacking through Southeast Asia.

"One group is monitoring the evacuation with a thermal drone. The second team is conducting a manual evacuation, using ropes as the primary tool," Hariyadi added.

"About 50 rescuers were dispatched this morning, and we plan to send a helicopter to survey the area."

An Instagram account created by family and friends to call for urgent rescue has already gathered over a million followers.

"Hold on, Juliano! Help is on the way!" read one of the posts.

The Brazilian embassy in Jakarta has not yet responded to AFP's request.

Marins' latest Instagram posts show that she traveled through Thailand and Vietnam before arriving in Indonesia.

Reference

Lombok Island is a popular tourist destination, known for its picturesque beaches and lush nature. Many climb Rinjani - Indonesia's second-highest volcano - for panoramic views.

In 2018, hundreds of tourists and guides were trapped by landslides on the mountain after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake. At least 17 people died on the island, including one on the mountain itself.

