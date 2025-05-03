Power supply restored in resort Bali after hours-long blackout

Power supply on the Indonesian resort island of Bali has been fully restored after hours of outages. The preliminary cause of the outages is said to be damage to underwater cables connecting Bali's power system to the island of Java. This is reported by CNA with reference to the State Public Utility Service, reports UNN.

Details

"As of Saturday morning (May 3), power supply on the Indonesian resort island of Bali has been fully restored after hours of power outages that began on Friday," the publication writes.

The director of the state-owned electricity company Perusahaan Listrik Negara, Darmawan Prasodjo, said that, according to preliminary data, the cause of the outage was damage to underwater cables connecting Bali's power system to the island of Java.

"The power outage occurred on Friday from 16:00 (local time) in several regions of Bali. The island's airport was also affected, but incoming and outgoing flights continued to operate using backup generators, although several departures were delayed," the publication adds.

Recall

Yesterday, May 2, UNN reported that most areas of the Indonesian island of Bali were affected by a power outage. Huge queues formed at the airport, although aircraft traffic did not stop. Traffic jams are also observed on the roads due to the lack of lighting.