Scandalous blogger Voloshin's villa in Bali for $370 thousand flooded

Ukrainian blogger Oleksandr Voloshyn's villa in Bali, which he bought for $370,000, was flooded. He told about it in Instagram, reports UNN.

Voloshin shared a video of his villa's tenants showing the extent of the flooding. According to Voloshin, the situation was resolved thanks to responsible residents.

First of all, I was very lucky that I have very cool people who rent the villa - they really helped me with everything. I was just lucky in fact, I don't know what others would have done - they could have just flown out and said, “Oh, the barn is burning - burn the house, it's not mine and f*** it.” Secondly, what I said: today I have money, tomorrow I don't - the villa costs 370 thousand dollars. In fact, one day it may simply be flooded - and that's it, just like in any other country, a war may break out, and no one will want your real estate - he noted.

Recall

In July 2024, after the shelling of the Okhmatdyt children's hospital, Voloshyn was accused of promoting Russian narratives and misappropriating funds from a charity fundraiser, which caused a loud scandal.

Voloshyn left Ukraine for abroad in August 2024.

Later, he boasted of buying a villa in Bali and said that it was his mother's dream.

“And I bought this villa not only because I dreamed, but also because my mother dreamed. And I realize that this is just a goal that costs this much money, and in order to earn this money, you need to do these and these actions,” the blogger said at the time.