Scandalous blogger Voloshin's villa in Bali for $370 thousand flooded
Kyiv • UNN
A villa in Bali purchased by Alexander Voloshin was flooded. The tenants helped to resolve the situation, and the blogger commented on the risks of investing in real estate abroad.
Ukrainian blogger Oleksandr Voloshyn's villa in Bali, which he bought for $370,000, was flooded. He told about it in Instagram, reports UNN.
Voloshin shared a video of his villa's tenants showing the extent of the flooding. According to Voloshin, the situation was resolved thanks to responsible residents.
First of all, I was very lucky that I have very cool people who rent the villa - they really helped me with everything. I was just lucky in fact, I don't know what others would have done - they could have just flown out and said, “Oh, the barn is burning - burn the house, it's not mine and f*** it.” Secondly, what I said: today I have money, tomorrow I don't - the villa costs 370 thousand dollars. In fact, one day it may simply be flooded - and that's it, just like in any other country, a war may break out, and no one will want your real estate
Recall
In July 2024, after the shelling of the Okhmatdyt children's hospital, Voloshyn was accused of promoting Russian narratives and misappropriating funds from a charity fundraiser, which caused a loud scandal.
Voloshyn left Ukraine for abroad in August 2024.
Later, he boasted of buying a villa in Bali and said that it was his mother's dream.
“And I bought this villa not only because I dreamed, but also because my mother dreamed. And I realize that this is just a goal that costs this much money, and in order to earn this money, you need to do these and these actions,” the blogger said at the time.