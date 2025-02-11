Scandalous blogger Voloshin's villa in Bali for $370 thousand flooded

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 40084 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 84795 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 101269 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 115587 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 98549 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 124248 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102393 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113205 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116827 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 158411 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 102702 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 89699 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 60932 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 105182 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 96019 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 115587 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 124248 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 158411 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 148747 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 180934 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 96019 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 105182 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 136340 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 138155 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166145 views
Scandalous blogger Voloshin's villa in Bali for $370 thousand flooded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 133301 views

A villa in Bali purchased by Alexander Voloshin was flooded. The tenants helped to resolve the situation, and the blogger commented on the risks of investing in real estate abroad.

Ukrainian blogger Oleksandr Voloshyn's villa in Bali, which he bought for $370,000, was flooded. He told about it in Instagram, reports UNN

Voloshin shared a video of his villa's tenants showing the extent of the flooding. According to Voloshin, the situation was resolved thanks to responsible residents.

Image

First of all, I was very lucky that I have very cool people who rent the villa - they really helped me with everything. I was just lucky in fact, I don't know what others would have done - they could have just flown out and said, “Oh, the barn is burning - burn the house, it's not mine and f*** it.” Secondly, what I said: today I have money, tomorrow I don't - the villa costs 370 thousand dollars. In fact, one day it may simply be flooded - and that's it, just like in any other country, a war may break out, and no one will want your real estate 

- he noted.
Image

Recall

In July 2024, after the shelling of the Okhmatdyt children's hospital, Voloshyn was accused of promoting Russian narratives and misappropriating funds from a charity fundraiser, which caused a loud scandal.

Voloshyn left Ukraine for abroad in August 2024.

Later, he boasted of buying a villa in Bali and said that it was his mother's dream.

“And I bought this villa not only because I dreamed, but also because my mother dreamed. And I realize that this is just a goal that costs this much money, and in order to earn this money, you need to do these and these actions,” the blogger said at the time.

Yulia Havryliuk

baliBali
ukraineUkraine
instagramInstagram

