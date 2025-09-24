$41.380.00
Subsoil Agreement: Ministry of Economy Names Main Task of Joint Fund with US
Exclusive
01:04 PM • 10486 views
Not only Poland, but also France and Great Britain: expert told how far Russia can strike Europe with "Shaheds"
Exclusive
12:07 PM • 13985 views
Will there be power outages during the heating season: explanation from the head of the parliamentary energy committee
11:17 AM • 16195 views
Novorossiysk attacked by air and sea drones: video and all detailsVideo
11:04 AM • 27290 views
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challenges
Exclusive
September 24, 10:07 AM • 17270 views
Trump spoke for the first time about Ukraine's return to 1991 borders: expert commented on the change in US president's rhetoric
Exclusive
September 24, 08:38 AM • 30506 views
"Head spinning": when dizziness is not just about fatigue
Exclusive
September 24, 07:25 AM • 17868 views
Dangerous precedent: The Supreme Court confirmed that the rights of bank shareholders are not protected
September 24, 06:56 AM • 18151 views
UN Secretary-General: over 14,000 civilians killed in Ukraine, hundreds of children – it's time to stop this
September 24, 06:43 AM • 15118 views
100 TB of data and Aksyonov's correspondence: intelligence repeatedly hacked the servers of the occupation authorities in Crimea
Publications
Exclusives
Massive ground subsidence near a hospital in Bangkok: depth reaches about 50 meters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 244 views

In the capital of Thailand, a 900 sq.m and 50-meter deep sinkhole formed near a central hospital due to ground subsidence. This paralyzed traffic and disrupted utility services, and the hospital is temporarily not admitting patients.

Massive ground subsidence near a hospital in Bangkok: depth reaches about 50 meters

In the capital of Thailand, a 900 sq.m. sinkhole formed near the central hospital due to a massive ground subsidence. Traffic was paralyzed, and the work of public utilities was disrupted, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

The 50-meter deep sinkhole stretched for approximately 900 square meters in front of Vajira Hospital, paralyzing traffic.

Videos on social media show the road slowly subsiding as water pours out of a drainage pipe, pulling down power poles. The hospital administration announced that it would not admit patients while the incident was ongoing.

"Mud from the underground train construction was seeping inside. Fortunately, there were no deaths or injuries," Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul told reporters.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said a pipe had burst, cutting off water and power lines as well.

"There are no problems at the hospital, but we are concerned about the police station: it is still dangerous there, and the population has been evacuated," he said.

By noon, authorities said they had prevented further ground structure shifts and were closely monitoring the scene.

Addition

On the Indonesian island of Bali, 14 people died as a result of the strongest floods in 10 years. The provincial government declared a state of emergency for a week, and rescuers are searching for the missing.

The death toll from landslides and floods in northern Thailand, caused by Typhoon Kajiki, has risen to five, with 15 more injured.

