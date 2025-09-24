Massive ground subsidence near a hospital in Bangkok: depth reaches about 50 meters

In the capital of Thailand, a 900 sq.m. sinkhole formed near the central hospital due to a massive ground subsidence. Traffic was paralyzed, and the work of public utilities was disrupted, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

The 50-meter deep sinkhole stretched for approximately 900 square meters in front of Vajira Hospital, paralyzing traffic.

Videos on social media show the road slowly subsiding as water pours out of a drainage pipe, pulling down power poles. The hospital administration announced that it would not admit patients while the incident was ongoing.

"Mud from the underground train construction was seeping inside. Fortunately, there were no deaths or injuries," Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul told reporters.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said a pipe had burst, cutting off water and power lines as well.

"There are no problems at the hospital, but we are concerned about the police station: it is still dangerous there, and the population has been evacuated," he said.

By noon, authorities said they had prevented further ground structure shifts and were closely monitoring the scene.

Addition

On the Indonesian island of Bali, 14 people died as a result of the strongest floods in 10 years. The provincial government declared a state of emergency for a week, and rescuers are searching for the missing.

The death toll from landslides and floods in northern Thailand, caused by Typhoon Kajiki, has risen to five, with 15 more injured.