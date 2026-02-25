Iran close to deal on purchasing supersonic anti-ship missiles from China - Reuters

$43.260.03
50.970.04
ukenru
09:16 AM • 6180 views
Umerov to meet with US envoys on February 26, trilateral meeting with Russia expected in early March - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
09:09 AM • 11315 views
Helper or trap: how AI affects critical thinking and human psychology
08:12 AM • 11442 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko sent materials to the ICC regarding Russian attacks on energy infrastructure in Ukraine
06:19 AM • 11096 views
Trump mentioned Ukraine in Congress: US "working very hard" to end the war
February 24, 06:45 PM • 17601 views
A child died in a car accident involving a prosecutor in Lviv region. Prosecutor General Kravchenko took the case under personal control.
February 24, 06:34 PM • 25443 views
Britain has imposed its largest package of sanctions in 4 years against Russia's energy and military sectors
February 24, 06:23 PM • 21332 views
Energy "Ramstein" meeting to be held in March - Shmyhal
February 24, 05:32 PM • 19861 views
UN General Assembly supports Ukraine's resolution on lasting peacePhoto
Exclusive
February 24, 04:08 PM • 17017 views
Virologist explained what really affects the spread of flu and ARVI
February 24, 03:23 PM • 16068 views
G7 leaders issued a statement on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - reaffirming support for Ukraine and Trump's peace efforts
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
3.7m/s
90%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Germany will not boycott the opening of the Paralympics due to the participation of Russians and BelarusiansFebruary 25, 01:19 AM • 11628 views
Kyiv will never agree to territorial concessions to Russia - Ukraine at the UN Security CouncilFebruary 25, 02:32 AM • 12277 views
The "thousand cuts" tactic: Russians adopted the experience of World War II in the war against Ukraine - France24February 25, 03:06 AM • 11068 views
Ukraine received a warning from the Trump administration regarding strikes on Novorossiysk - ambassador07:00 AM • 7206 views
EU seeks ways to bypass Orban to provide Ukraine with a €90 billion loan - Politico09:26 AM • 6072 views
Publications
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 34580 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 45052 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 62654 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 79756 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM • 82192 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Steve Witkoff
Xi Jinping
Viktor Orbán
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
China
Beijing
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 12515 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 16302 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhotoFebruary 24, 02:59 PM • 18746 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhotoFebruary 24, 12:26 PM • 23638 views
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 32228 views
Actual
Technology
Shahed-136
Social network
Truth Social
Heating

Iran close to deal on purchasing supersonic anti-ship missiles from China - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

Iran is preparing to acquire Chinese CM-302 anti-ship cruise missiles, capable of bypassing ship defense systems. This deal will significantly enhance Iran's strike capabilities and pose a threat to US naval forces in the region.

Iran close to deal on purchasing supersonic anti-ship missiles from China - Reuters

Iran is close to a deal with China to buy anti-ship cruise missiles, six people familiar with the negotiations say, just as the United States deploys a massive naval force near Iran's coast ahead of possible strikes on the Islamic Republic, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

"The deal for Chinese-made CM-302 missiles is close to completion, although a delivery date has not yet been agreed upon," sources said. The supersonic missiles have a range of about 290 kilometers and are designed to evade ship defense systems by flying low and fast. As the publication writes, their deployment would significantly enhance Iran's strike capabilities and pose a threat to US naval forces in the region, two weapons experts said.

"Negotiations with China to purchase missile weapon systems, which began at least two years ago, accelerated sharply after the 12-day war between Israel and Iran in June," six people familiar with the negotiations said, including three officials briefed by the Iranian government and three security officials. "As negotiations entered their final stages last summer, high-ranking Iranian military and government officials, including Masoud Oraei, Iran's Deputy Minister of Defense, visited China," according to two security officials.

"This will be a complete game-changer if Iran has a supersonic capability to attack ships in the area," said Danny Citrinowicz, a former Israeli intelligence officer and now a senior researcher on Iran at the Israeli think tank Institute for National Security Studies. "These missiles are very difficult to intercept."

Reuters, as stated, could not determine how many missiles were included in the potential deal, how much Iran agreed to pay, or whether China would support the deal now, given the increased tensions in the region.

Trump says Iran has renewed pursuit of 'sinister' nuclear goals25.02.26, 09:34 • 2266 views

"Iran has military and security agreements with its allies, and now is the time to take advantage of those agreements," an Iranian Foreign Ministry official told Reuters.

In a comment sent after publication, China's Foreign Ministry said it was unaware of the negotiations for a potential missile sale reported by Reuters. China's Ministry of Defense did not respond to a request for comment.

The White House did not directly comment on the Iran-China missile system negotiations when asked by Reuters. US President Donald Trump has made it clear that "either we make a deal, or we will have to resort to very tough measures, like last time," a White House official said, referring to the current standoff with Iran.

"These missiles will be among the advanced military equipment that China will transfer to Iran, and will violate the UN arms embargo, first imposed in 2006," the publication writes. The sanctions were suspended in 2015 as part of a nuclear deal with the US and allies, and then reimposed last September.

"The potential sale would underscore deepening military ties between China and Iran at a time of escalating regional tensions, complicating US efforts to deter Iran's missile program and limit its nuclear activities. It would also signal China's growing willingness to assert itself in a region long dominated by US military might," the publication notes.

As the publication notes, China, Iran, and Russia conduct joint naval exercises annually, and last year the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on several Chinese companies for supplying chemical precursors to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps for use in its ballistic missile program. China rejected these accusations, stating that it was unaware of the cases mentioned in the sanctions and that it strictly adheres to export controls on dual-use products.

In September, while hosting Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian at a military parade in Beijing, Chinese leader Xi Jinping told the Iranian leader that "China supports Iran in defending its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national dignity."

On October 18, China joined Russia and Iran in a joint letter stating that it considered the decision to renew sanctions to be wrong.

"Iran has become a battlefield between the US" on one side and Russia and China on the other, said one of the officials briefed by the Iranian government on the missile negotiations.

The deal, it is noted, comes as the US is assembling an armada within reach of Iran, including the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and its strike group. The aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford and its escort are also heading to the region. The two ships together can carry over 5,000 personnel and 150 aircraft.

"China does not want to see a pro-Western regime in Iran," said Citrinowicz, the Israeli specialist on Iran. "That would be a threat to their interests. They hope this regime will remain."

On February 19, Trump said he was giving Iran 10 days to reach a deal on its nuclear program, or he would have to initiate military action. The US is preparing for the possibility of prolonged, weeks-long operations against Iran if Trump orders an attack, Reuters reported on February 13.

The purchase of the CM-302 would be a significant improvement to Iran's arsenal, depleted by last year's war, said Peter Wezeman, a senior researcher at SIPRI.

China's state-owned Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC) advertises the CM-302 as the world's best anti-ship missile, capable of sinking an aircraft carrier or destroyer. The weapon system can be mounted on ships, aircraft, or mobile ground vehicles. It can also destroy targets on land. CASIC did not respond to a request for comment.

"Iran is also negotiating to acquire Chinese anti-aircraft missile systems, so-called MANPADS, anti-ballistic weapons, and anti-satellite weapons," six people said.

China was a major arms supplier to Iran in the 1980s, but large-scale arms deliveries declined by the late 1990s under international pressure. In recent years, US officials have accused Chinese companies of supplying Iran with missile-related materials, but have not publicly accused it of supplying entire missile systems.

Iran stepped up its missile program despite UN sanctions, receiving components from China - CNN30.10.25, 01:02 • 4810 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World