Compensation to victims should cover all damages from Russia's aggression, starting from 2014 - OP

Today, May 16, the second meeting of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee on the development took place in The Hague. International treaty on the establishment of a Commission to consider applications for Ukraine. The head of the Ukrainian delegation, Iryna Mudra, stressed during the meeting that compensation to victims should cover all damages from Russian aggression, starting in 2014. This is stated on the official website of the Internet representation of the President of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

According to the OP, today in The Hague the second meeting of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee on the development of the International Treaty on the Establishment of a Commission to consider applications for Ukraine took place, in which representatives of more than 50 states, the European Union and the Council of Europe took part. The head of the Ukrainian delegation, Deputy Head of the Office of the President Iryna Mudra joined the meeting online.

During the meeting, she stated that justice for all victims of Russian aggression against Ukraine should be at the heart of the future commission's work.

This means covering all damage, loss and damage caused by Russian aggression. Not since 2022, but since its real start in 2014. The illegal occupation of Crimea, the war in Donbas and decades of destruction must not be erased or forgotten. Selective justice is not justice – said Iryna Mudra.

It is reported that during the meeting, the participants discussed in detail the draft treaty, as well as discussed the key elements of the future commission: composition, management principles and financing. The next meeting will take place in The Hague in July, and negotiations on the establishment of the commission will be completed by the end of the year.

Let us remind

The Register of Damage has started accepting applications under category A3.2 "Damage or destruction of non-residential real estate" so that Ukrainians can receive compensation for the damage caused by Russia in the future.