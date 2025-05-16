Compensation to victims should cover all damages from Russia's aggression, starting from 2014 - OP

$41.470.07
46.380.21
ukenru
Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia European leaders reacted cautiously to the results of the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, which took place in Istanbul on March 29. In particular, French President Emmanuel Macron said that he would remain vigilant and coordinate with Ukraine. "We will remain vigilant and in close coordination with Ukraine. The priority is to achieve a ceasefire and a withdrawal of troops," Macron said. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also expressed caution, saying that the statements from Moscow should be treated with skepticism. "We have seen some movement in the negotiations, but we must remain skeptical," Scholz said. "It is important that words are followed by deeds." British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on Russia to "judge by its actions" and said that the UK would continue to increase economic pressure on Russia. "We will continue to increase the economic pressure on Russia and we will judge the Putin regime by its actions, not by its words," Johnson said. Overall, European leaders welcomed the fact that negotiations were taking place, but stressed that it was important to see concrete results on the ground. They also reiterated their support for Ukraine and their determination to hold Russia accountable for its aggression.
03:59 PM • 75774 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia European leaders reacted cautiously to the results of the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, which took place in Istanbul on March 29. In particular, French President Emmanuel Macron said that he would remain vigilant and coordinate with Ukraine. "We will remain vigilant and in close coordination with Ukraine. The priority is to achieve a ceasefire and a withdrawal of troops," Macron said. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also expressed caution, saying that the statements from Moscow should be treated with skepticism. "We have seen some movement in the negotiations, but we must remain skeptical," Scholz said. "It is important that words are followed by deeds." British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on Russia to "judge by its actions" and said that the UK would continue to increase economic pressure on Russia. "We will continue to increase the economic pressure on Russia and we will judge the Putin regime by its actions, not by its words," Johnson said. Overall, European leaders welcomed the fact that negotiations were taking place, but stressed that it was important to see concrete results on the ground. They also reiterated their support for Ukraine and their determination to hold Russia accountable for its aggression.

03:31 PM • 78101 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

01:30 PM • 51558 views

During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov

Exclusive
May 16, 01:06 PM • 64746 views

Why the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and development of the shadow market - expert opinion (VIDEO)

May 16, 11:56 AM • 63222 views

Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire

May 16, 09:33 AM • 104759 views

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

May 16, 08:56 AM • 76164 views

Ukraine in negotiations with the EU on a transitional period of visa-free trade - Shmyhal

May 16, 08:43 AM • 63967 views

Trump said he will meet with Putin "as soon as we can set it up"

May 15, 03:19 PM • 160786 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 172040 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
1m/s
93%
748mm
Popular news

Trilateral meeting between Turkey, Russia, and Ukraine is taking place in Istanbul: the first footage

May 16, 10:57 AM • 19667 views

The Sunday Times updated the ranking of the richest in Britain: Gopi Hinduja leads, and Dua Lipa is the youngest fortune owner

May 16, 01:03 PM • 45445 views

Cult actor Tim Curry, who is struggling with the effects of a stroke, was spotted on a rare walk in a wheelchair

02:52 PM • 35868 views

Trump said that Taylor Swift is "no longer hot"

04:22 PM • 28022 views

American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat

05:05 PM • 14160 views
Publications

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia European leaders reacted cautiously to the results of the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, which took place in Istanbul on March 29. In particular, French President Emmanuel Macron said that he would remain vigilant and coordinate with Ukraine. "We will remain vigilant and in close coordination with Ukraine. The priority is to achieve a ceasefire and a withdrawal of troops," Macron said. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also expressed caution, saying that the statements from Moscow should be treated with skepticism. "We have seen some movement in the negotiations, but we must remain skeptical," Scholz said. "It is important that words are followed by deeds." British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on Russia to "judge by its actions" and said that the UK would continue to increase economic pressure on Russia. "We will continue to increase the economic pressure on Russia and we will judge the Putin regime by its actions, not by its words," Johnson said. Overall, European leaders welcomed the fact that negotiations were taking place, but stressed that it was important to see concrete results on the ground. They also reiterated their support for Ukraine and their determination to hold Russia accountable for its aggression.

03:59 PM • 75774 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

03:31 PM • 78101 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 289921 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 280331 views

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 341560 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Rustem Umerov

Hakan Fidan

Friedrich Merz

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Turkey

Istanbul

Germany

Advertisement
UNN Lite

American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat

05:05 PM • 14582 views

Trump said that Taylor Swift is "no longer hot"

04:22 PM • 28507 views

Cult actor Tim Curry, who is struggling with the effects of a stroke, was spotted on a rare walk in a wheelchair

02:52 PM • 36328 views

The Sunday Times updated the ranking of the richest in Britain: Gopi Hinduja leads, and Dua Lipa is the youngest fortune owner

May 16, 01:03 PM • 45877 views

Not a victim of Diddy: Justin Bieber had no relationship with the scandalous rapper - media

May 16, 09:08 AM • 102216 views
Actual

Nord Stream

Telegram

Elections

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

Compensation to victims should cover all damages from Russia's aggression, starting from 2014 - OP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

A meeting was held in The Hague regarding the establishment of a commission to review applications for Ukraine. Iryna Mudra emphasized that compensation should cover all damages from 2014.

Compensation to victims should cover all damages from Russia's aggression, starting from 2014 - OP

Today, May 16, the second meeting of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee on the development took place in The Hague. International treaty on the establishment of a Commission to consider applications for Ukraine. The head of the Ukrainian delegation, Iryna Mudra, stressed during the meeting that compensation to victims should cover all damages from Russian aggression, starting in 2014. This is stated on the official website of the Internet representation of the President of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

According to the OP, today in The Hague the second meeting of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee on the development of the International Treaty on the Establishment of a Commission to consider applications for Ukraine took place, in which representatives of more than 50 states, the European Union and the Council of Europe took part. The head of the Ukrainian delegation, Deputy Head of the Office of the President Iryna Mudra joined the meeting online.

During the meeting, she stated that justice for all victims of Russian aggression against Ukraine should be at the heart of the future commission's work.

This means covering all damage, loss and damage caused by Russian aggression. Not since 2022, but since its real start in 2014. The illegal occupation of Crimea, the war in Donbas and decades of destruction must not be erased or forgotten. Selective justice is not justice

– said Iryna Mudra.

It is reported that during the meeting, the participants discussed in detail the draft treaty, as well as discussed the key elements of the future commission: composition, management principles and financing. The next meeting will take place in The Hague in July, and negotiations on the establishment of the commission will be completed by the end of the year.

Let us remind

The Register of Damage has started accepting applications under category A3.2 "Damage or destruction of non-residential real estate" so that Ukrainians can receive compensation for the damage caused by Russia in the future.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWarPoliticsNews of the World
Oschadbank
Council of Europe
The Hague
European Union
Ukraine
Brent
$65.44
Bitcoin
$103,702.50
S&P 500
$5,949.56
Tesla
$347.66
Газ TTF
$35.16
Золото
$3,189.99
Ethereum
$2,586.16