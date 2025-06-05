Due to a technical malfunction at Oschadbank, contactless payment is unavailable in the Kyiv Metro
Kyiv • UNN
A technical malfunction occurred in Oschadbank in the Kyiv Metro, which temporarily makes it impossible to pay for travel contactlessly. Passengers are offered alternative payment methods.
Details
Details
Due to a technical failure in "Oschadbank", contactless payment for travel at subway turnstiles is temporarily unavailable. Bank specialists are working to eliminate the malfunction
You can pay for travel:
- transport card;
- qr-code generated in the Kyiv Digital application;
- paper qr-ticket.
The KMDA warned that the restoration of the possibility of paying for travel with a contactless bank card will be announced additionally.
Addition
