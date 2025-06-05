Due to a technical malfunction at Oschadbank, contactless payment is unavailable in the Kyiv Metro

In Kyiv, due to a technical failure in Oshchadbank, it is temporarily impossible to pay for travel in the subway without contact. Specialists are working to eliminate this malfunction, UNN writes with reference to the Kyiv City State Administration.

Details

Due to a technical failure in "Oschadbank", contactless payment for travel at subway turnstiles is temporarily unavailable. Bank specialists are working to eliminate the malfunction - the message says.

You can pay for travel:

transport card;

qr-code generated in the Kyiv Digital application;

paper qr-ticket.

The KMDA warned that the restoration of the possibility of paying for travel with a contactless bank card will be announced additionally.

Addition

In Kyiv, two 16-year-old boys were detained for traveling between subway cars. The police drew up administrative materials for petty hooliganism and conducted a preventive conversation with their parents.

The Kharkiv subway overpaid the supplier more than UAH 1.1 million for fuel due to changes in the contract. The prosecutor's office demands the return of funds, as the price changes were unreasonable.