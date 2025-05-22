It has become easier for a number of categories of Ukrainians to receive pensions: who is affected and what has changed
UNN
Pensioners from TOT (Temporarily Occupied Territories) and abroad, as well as internally displaced persons, can receive payments at any bank or through Ukrposhta. It is important to undergo identification and conduct transactions with the card.
The government's decision simplified the receipt of pensions and identification for IDPs, Ukrainians abroad, and residents of temporarily occupied territories. UNN reports this with reference to the Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine.
The government of Ukraine has simplified the receipt of pensions and identification for IDPs, Ukrainians abroad and residents of TOT. From now on, a pension can be received in any authorized bank (not only in Oschadbank) or through "Ukrposhta"
Details
The Ministry of Social Policy notes that this applies to all pensioners who have left the TOT or remain there, regardless of the availability of an IDP certificate. You can change the bank in person at the PFU, online through the PFU web portal or at a branch of the new bank.
At the same time, the ministry indicated that it is important for pensioners in TOT and abroad:
- undergo physical identification annually (until December 31);
- make debit transactions with a card at least once every six months.
It is noted that pensioners who have left the TOT or remain there must notify the Pension Fund of Ukraine that they do not receive a pension from the Russian Federation. This can be done in the relevant application (for appointment/renewal/extension of payment) or in any form.
The Ministry of Social Policy reminds that more information about identification, requirements and contacts of the PFU hotline (0800 503 753) is available on the official website of the Ministry of Social Policy at link.
Addition
In Ukraine, the government has approved a new procedure for crediting periods of work abroad to the insurance record for pension by age.
67.4 billion hryvnias were allocated to pensions in April.