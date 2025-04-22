Scammers are sending fake letters on behalf of "Oschadbank" - CCD

Under the guise of "Oschadbank", fraudsters are massively sending out fake emails demanding identity verification. This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

Fraudsters are massively sending out fake letters on behalf of "Oschadbank - the message reads.

According to reports, the messages come from [email protected]. com, and the attackers demand to confirm the identity and threaten to block the account.

To avoid this, users are encouraged to follow a fraudulent link.

As explained by Serhiy Naumov, Chairman of the Board of "Oschadbank", the bank's team does not send such messages, as evidenced by the address from which the fraudulent messages come.

The aim of the attackers is to seize your confidential data for the purpose of further use for criminal purposes - stated in the CPD.

