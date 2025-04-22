Scammers are sending fake letters on behalf of "Oschadbank" - CCD

$41.380.02
The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest
09:55 AM • 18727 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

08:27 AM • 45145 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

07:51 AM • 81197 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 78967 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

April 21, 02:32 PM • 192639 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 96231 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

April 21, 01:37 PM • 79481 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

April 21, 01:18 PM • 66946 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

April 21, 01:11 PM • 41531 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

April 21, 12:22 PM • 32517 views

The State Employment Center told which professions are currently most in demand

Trump announced a plan for a peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine: NY Post learned what the administration says about the issue of "land"

April 22, 05:22 AM • 56309 views

A night attack by Russia affected one district of the Kyiv region: the consequences have been shown

April 22, 06:01 AM • 51988 views

A dog was rescued from under the rubble in Sumy region after a night strike by the Russian Federation - State Emergency Service of Ukraine

07:13 AM • 29146 views

Air defense systems are operating in the Kyiv region amid the threat of enemy drones

07:13 AM • 38876 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

07:54 AM • 40124 views
Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

12:23 PM • 2846 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU
07:51 AM • 81197 views

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

April 21, 03:15 PM • 93033 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope
April 21, 02:32 PM • 192639 views

Apple in the shadows: how the grey market for electronics hits the budgets of Ukraine, the EU, and the US

April 21, 02:13 PM • 79877 views
George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

10:22 AM • 14789 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about work problems before the role in Marvel

09:58 AM • 14347 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

07:54 AM • 40247 views

Hailey Bieber shared touching photos with son Jack on Easter

April 21, 01:36 PM • 38096 views

Jewellery worth €10 million stolen: ‘Kim Kardashian's ‘grandfathers’ robbers to stand trial

April 21, 12:58 PM • 41021 views
Scammers are sending fake letters on behalf of "Oschadbank" - CCD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3106 views

Attackers are mass mailing emails allegedly from "Oschadbank" demanding identity verification. They threaten to block the account in order to seize user data.

Scammers are sending fake letters on behalf of "Oschadbank" - CCD

Under the guise of "Oschadbank", fraudsters are massively sending out fake emails demanding identity verification. This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details 

Fraudsters are massively sending out fake letters on behalf of "Oschadbank

- the message reads.

According to reports, the messages come from [email protected]. com, and the attackers demand to confirm the identity and threaten to block the account.

To avoid this, users are encouraged to follow a fraudulent link.

As explained by Serhiy Naumov, Chairman of the Board of "Oschadbank", the bank's team does not send such messages, as evidenced by the address from which the fraudulent messages come. 

The aim of the attackers is to seize your confidential data for the purpose of further use for criminal purposes

- stated in the CPD.

Recruitment of children by the enemy in TikTok and Telegram: what parents should pay attention to17.04.25, 13:00 • 9362 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Crimes and emergenciesTechnologies
Oschadbank
Telegram
