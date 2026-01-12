Former Polish Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro granted asylum in Hungary: what he is accused of at home

Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General

Former Polish Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro has been granted political asylum in Hungary. This is reported by UNN with reference to Euractiv.

Details

His lawyer confirmed this information. It is also reported that this move has heightened tensions between the new Warsaw government and its conservative predecessors.

Zbigniew Ziobro served as Poland's Prosecutor General from March 2016 to November 2023. He is currently under investigation in Poland on suspicion of abusing the Justice Fund – a state program originally intended to support victims of crime.

He is suspected of committing 26 criminal offenses related to the management of the fund. Ziobro himself and his defenders deny the accusations, calling the investigation a politically motivated revenge by Donald Tusk's government.

Ziobro is also a representative of the national-conservative Law and Justice party. According to the publication, Hungary is an ally of this political force, and Ziobro himself thanked Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, stating that he would remain abroad until "real guarantees of the rule of law" are restored in Poland.

Recall

