Former Polish Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro granted asylum in Hungary: what he is accused of at home

$43.080.09
50.140.03
ukenru
10:11 AM • 7444 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
Exclusive
08:44 AM • 16665 views
In a Kyiv school, a student attacked a teacher and a classmate with a knife: details of the incident
05:16 AM • 19608 views
The Ukrainian Air Force is likely testing the newest American "Tempest" air defense system in real combatPhoto
January 11, 06:21 PM • 30151 views
"He must be stopped": British Defense Minister reveals who he would abduct and take into custodyVideo
January 11, 04:41 PM • 37467 views
Over 200 accidents recorded in Kyiv on January 11 due to attacks and frost
January 11, 01:53 PM • 33655 views
Damage to a drilling rig in the Caspian Sea: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed details
January 11, 11:39 AM • 31707 views
Ukrainian bus involved in accident in Finland: details
Exclusive
January 11, 09:33 AM • 60982 views
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
January 11, 06:05 AM • 39494 views
1418 days of invasion: Russia's war against Ukraine equals in duration the USSR's war against Nazi Germany
January 11, 04:31 AM • 35976 views
The UN Security Council will convene an emergency meeting on Monday due to the 'Oreshnik' missile strikes on UkraineVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−10°
2.1m/s
79%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Kherson region's agricultural sector under the manual control of Gauleiter Saldo: CNS exposes occupiers' corruption schemeJanuary 12, 02:10 AM • 15553 views
Brutal massacre in Ecuador: five human heads found on the beachJanuary 12, 04:28 AM • 9292 views
Explosions at the Belbek airfield and communication blackout: night attack on occupation targets in Crimea05:52 AM • 13339 views
Today, Ukraine celebrates Ukrainian Political Prisoner Day: the history of its establishment08:21 AM • 13626 views
Third round of Odrex inspections: Ministry of Health may revoke two more medical licenses of the clinic due to violations09:47 AM • 7366 views
Publications
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation Service10:30 AM • 2002 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date10:11 AM • 7432 views
Third round of Odrex inspections: Ministry of Health may revoke two more medical licenses of the clinic due to violations09:47 AM • 7402 views
Today, Ukraine celebrates Ukrainian Political Prisoner Day: the history of its establishment08:21 AM • 13651 views
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
Exclusive
January 11, 09:33 AM • 60980 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Jerome Powell
Mykhailo Fedorov
Viktor Liashko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Venezuela
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 22107 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 20248 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 27191 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 29682 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 85660 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Gold
Film
Shahed-136

Former Polish Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro granted asylum in Hungary: what he is accused of at home

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

Former Polish Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro, who is under investigation, has been granted political asylum in Hungary. The move has heightened tensions between Warsaw's new government and its conservative predecessors.

Former Polish Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro granted asylum in Hungary: what he is accused of at home
Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General

Former Polish Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro has been granted political asylum in Hungary. This is reported by UNN with reference to Euractiv.

Details

His lawyer confirmed this information. It is also reported that this move has heightened tensions between the new Warsaw government and its conservative predecessors.

Zbigniew Ziobro served as Poland's Prosecutor General from March 2016 to November 2023. He is currently under investigation in Poland on suspicion of abusing the Justice Fund – a state program originally intended to support victims of crime.

He is suspected of committing 26 criminal offenses related to the management of the fund. Ziobro himself and his defenders deny the accusations, calling the investigation a politically motivated revenge by Donald Tusk's government.

Ziobro is also a representative of the national-conservative Law and Justice party. According to the publication, Hungary is an ally of this political force, and Ziobro himself thanked Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, stating that he would remain abroad until "real guarantees of the rule of law" are restored in Poland.

Recall

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated that the ruling Fidesz party would name its candidate for head of government only in February 2026.

UNN also reported that the Polish prosecutor's office supported Ukraine's request for the extradition of a Russian archaeologist.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
State budget
War in Ukraine
Warsaw
Donald Tusk
Hungary
Poland