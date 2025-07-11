IDP funds not used in accounts will be saved in the Pension Fund

$41.820.05
48.980.13
ukenru
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
02:42 PM • 52387 views
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
02:05 PM • 87547 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
July 11, 12:36 PM • 102090 views
Russia intends to enter Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 10 km deep - Budanov
Exclusive
July 11, 11:30 AM • 66097 views
Ten children poisoned after visiting water park in Zakarpattia – police
Exclusive
July 11, 09:10 AM • 73237 views
Attack on a doctor in Zaporizhzhia: details of the incident in the hospital emerged
Exclusive
July 11, 08:32 AM • 65601 views
TRC will analyze the work of NABU and SAP - Vlasenko
Exclusive
July 11, 07:47 AM • 60828 views
For over a day, Kyiv has been searching for the killer of an SBU colonel: what is known
Exclusive
July 11, 06:48 AM • 48487 views
Aviation enterprises should be included in Defence City, criteria need to be softened - Hudymenko
Exclusive
July 11, 06:21 AM • 38378 views
Streetlights were turned on in Kyiv in the middle of the day: Kyiv City State Administration explained the reason
Exclusive
July 11, 05:21 AM • 28129 views
How to help a child develop emotional resilience: advice from a psychologist
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
2m/s
46%
749mm
Popular news
Armani announced his return after health issuesJuly 11, 09:16 AM • 99324 views
Chris Brown pleads not guilty to new charges in London assault caseJuly 11, 12:06 PM • 75671 views
In Kharkiv, a secret weapons cache, set up by Russian special services for saboteurs, was uncoveredJuly 11, 12:24 PM • 40762 views
"Fantastic Four" remake focuses on family and unity, explains Pedro Pascal03:30 PM • 32981 views
Justin Bieber returns with the album Swag, which includes personal drama03:54 PM • 25932 views
Publications
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
02:42 PM • 52387 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
Exclusive
02:05 PM • 87547 views
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mallJuly 11, 05:00 AM • 134921 views
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this “luxury” purchaseJuly 10, 03:21 PM • 158768 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 193496 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Italy
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Justin Bieber returns with the album Swag, which includes personal drama03:54 PM • 26348 views
"Fantastic Four" remake focuses on family and unity, explains Pedro Pascal03:30 PM • 33377 views
Chris Brown pleads not guilty to new charges in London assault caseJuly 11, 12:06 PM • 76050 views
Armani announced his return after health issuesJuly 11, 09:16 AM • 99700 views
Brad Pitt sued Angelina Jolie over winery saleJuly 10, 05:43 PM • 62932 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
The New York Times
El País
Lancet (loitering munition)

IDP funds not used in accounts will be saved in the Pension Fund

Kyiv • UNN

 • 588 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has decided to transfer pension funds of internally displaced persons who have not used their accounts or undergone identification for more than a year to the Pension Fund of Ukraine for storage. The right to these funds fully remains with the pensioners, who can receive them after undergoing identification.

IDP funds not used in accounts will be saved in the Pension Fund

Pensions of internally displaced persons (IDPs) who have lost contact with the bank and have not undergone identification for a year will be transferred to the Pension Fund of Ukraine (PFU) for storage.

UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Social Policy.

Details

The government has adopted a decision that regulates the issue of pension funds for those people who have lost contact with the bank due to the war. 

The changes provide for the following:

Funds of internally displaced persons (IDPs) who have not used their accounts for more than a year or have not undergone identification will be transferred to the Pension Fund of Ukraine for storage.

This norm applies exclusively to the funds of those pension recipients who simultaneously meet the following conditions: 

  • are (or were) internally displaced persons (IDPs) from territories occupied before 24.02.2022;
    • received a pension as an IDP before the start of the full-scale invasion;
      • have not used their pension account for more than one year or have not undergone physical identification for more than six months.

        Reference

        As of October 1, 2023, more than 10 billion hryvnias have accumulated in the accounts of such pensioners in "Oschadbank". These funds remained untouched because people did not use their cards and did not interact with the bank. Therefore, the funds of such pensioners will be stored in the Pension Fund of Ukraine - this is provided for by the Law "On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2025".

        Important:

        The right to these funds remains fully with the pensioners to whose accounts they were accrued. If the owners of the funds are alive or have legal heirs (relatives who have the right to receive these funds), they can receive the funds in a single payment in full.

        - informs the Ministry of Social Policy.

        Another point to pay attention to:

        Funds of a person who has currently undergone physical identification are not transferred to the PFU and remain in the bank account;

        or a person who will undergo it before the actual transfer of funds from the account to the Pension Fund,

        What can be done now?

        For pension funds to remain accessible without any changes, it is necessary to undergo physical identification using one of the convenient methods: 

        • at an "Oschadbank" branch;
          • at a territorial body of the Pension Fund of Ukraine;
            • through video identification via the web portal of electronic services of the Pension Fund of Ukraine;
              • through authorization on the web portal of the Pension Fund of Ukraine or the Unified State Web Portal of Electronic Services using a qualified electronic signature.

                Funds will remain in the bank account and will not be transferred to the Pension Fund of Ukraine if their recipients use the card and have already undergone identification

                - reports msp.gov.ua.

                Recall

                The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine made changes to the Procedure for payment and delivery of pensions, financial assistance at the place of actual residence. 

                The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to increase the minimum pension by 203 hryvnias in 202601.07.25, 12:15 • 1080 views

                Ihor Telezhnikov

                Ihor Telezhnikov

                SocietyFinance
                Pension Fund of Ukraine
                Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine
                Oschadbank
                Ukraine
                Tesla
                $
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                .
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                S&P 500
                $
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                ,
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                Brent Oil
                $
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                .
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                Gold
                $
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                ,
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                Gas TTF
                $
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                .
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9