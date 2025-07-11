IDP funds not used in accounts will be saved in the Pension Fund

Pensions of internally displaced persons (IDPs) who have lost contact with the bank and have not undergone identification for a year will be transferred to the Pension Fund of Ukraine (PFU) for storage.

Details

The government has adopted a decision that regulates the issue of pension funds for those people who have lost contact with the bank due to the war.

The changes provide for the following:

Funds of internally displaced persons (IDPs) who have not used their accounts for more than a year or have not undergone identification will be transferred to the Pension Fund of Ukraine for storage.

This norm applies exclusively to the funds of those pension recipients who simultaneously meet the following conditions:

are (or were) internally displaced persons (IDPs) from territories occupied before 24.02.2022;

received a pension as an IDP before the start of the full-scale invasion;

have not used their pension account for more than one year or have not undergone physical identification for more than six months.

Reference

As of October 1, 2023, more than 10 billion hryvnias have accumulated in the accounts of such pensioners in "Oschadbank". These funds remained untouched because people did not use their cards and did not interact with the bank. Therefore, the funds of such pensioners will be stored in the Pension Fund of Ukraine - this is provided for by the Law "On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2025".

Important:

The right to these funds remains fully with the pensioners to whose accounts they were accrued. If the owners of the funds are alive or have legal heirs (relatives who have the right to receive these funds), they can receive the funds in a single payment in full. - informs the Ministry of Social Policy.

Another point to pay attention to:

Funds of a person who has currently undergone physical identification are not transferred to the PFU and remain in the bank account;

or a person who will undergo it before the actual transfer of funds from the account to the Pension Fund,

What can be done now?

For pension funds to remain accessible without any changes, it is necessary to undergo physical identification using one of the convenient methods:

at an "Oschadbank" branch;

at a territorial body of the Pension Fund of Ukraine;

through video identification via the web portal of electronic services of the Pension Fund of Ukraine;

through authorization on the web portal of the Pension Fund of Ukraine or the Unified State Web Portal of Electronic Services using a qualified electronic signature.

Funds will remain in the bank account and will not be transferred to the Pension Fund of Ukraine if their recipients use the card and have already undergone identification - reports msp.gov.ua.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine made changes to the Procedure for payment and delivery of pensions, financial assistance at the place of actual residence.

