Ukrainian arms manufacturers have already been issued 29 loans under the state program

Since the beginning of 2025, Ukrainian arms manufacturers have received almost three dozen loans under the state program of affordable financing. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine, Herman Smetanin.

Details

The amount of funds issued under the affordable loans program has exceeded one and a half billion hryvnias! – said Herman Smetanin.

According to the Minister, 29 loans have already been issued since the beginning of the year, and the total amount of allocated funds is 1 billion 576 million hryvnias.

Manufacturers of defense tech and ammunition mainly apply for loans – Smetanin clarified.

In addition, a large number of applications are currently in the process.

More than 80 applications from defense companies are at various stages of consideration – said the head of the industry ministry.

He also noted that several financial institutions are participating in the program.

As of today, four different banks issue affordable loans to Ukrainian defense industry manufacturers: Ukreximbank, Oshchadbank, MTB Bank, PUMB – Smetanin said.

