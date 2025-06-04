$41.640.02
The Rada approved tax and customs benefits for drone manufacturers on fiber optics

Kyiv • UNN

 • 842 views

The Verkhovna Rada supported draft laws on tax and customs benefits for Ukrainian drone manufacturers that are controlled via fiber optic cable. In 2025, Ukraine will produce up to 10 million drones.

The Verkhovna Rada supported draft laws providing for tax and customs benefits for Ukrainian drone manufacturers controlled via fiber optic cable. The decisions were adopted by 302 and 303 votes "for", respectively.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the official Telegram channel of Yaroslav Zheleznyak "Iron MP".

The Council supported our draft laws No. 13305 and No. 13306 with Roman Kostenko on tax and customs benefits for drone manufacturers controlled via fiber optic cable. FOR in general - 302 and 303

- the message says.

Add

The Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine informed UNN that in 2025 Ukrainian defense industry enterprises will be able to produce up to 10 million drones, subject to government orders.

The government has introduced large-scale financial support programs, preferential lending, grants and infrastructure initiatives to accelerate the development of national UAV production and components for them.  

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

PoliticsTechnologies
Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Ukraine
